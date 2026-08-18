Reds Make Surprising Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game vs. Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds made a surprising roster move on Tuesday afternoon, sending outfielder Noelvi Marte to Triple-A Louisville and promoting catcher Will Banfield.

Marte has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season, slashing just .189/.229/.321 with 13 extra-base hits in 63 games. His drop in production has been a huge surprise after he slashed .263/.300/.448 with 33 extra-base hits and 10 stolen bases a season ago.

The 24-year-old was the main piece of the trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners. At one point, Marte was the No. 29-ranked prospect in all of Major League Baseball. He has shown spurts of production, but ultimately just hasn't been consistent enough and hasn't found a way to stop chasing pitches out of the zone.

He is chasing almost 41% of the time on pitches outside of the zone. Pitchers are throwing him strikes just 44% of the time. Pitchers know the scouting report and until he learns to stop chasing, he's going to have a hard time finding success at the big-league level.

Calling Up a Catcher?

Cincinnati Reds catcher Will Banfield (60) poses for a portrait during the Cincinnati Reds picture day, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Banfield has had a really nice season for Triple-A Louisville. After slashing just .214/.270/.292 in 79 games last season, the catcher has improved that to .262/.306/.426 wth 33 extra-base hits this season.

It's been a big improvement for Banfield, who appeared in seven games for the Reds in 2025.

However, seeing Banfield on the roster is a bit of a surprise. There was not a corresponding roster move pertaining to Tyler Stephenson or Jose Trevino, which means the Reds will carry three catchers on the roster.

Could this be another way to get Tyler Stephenson's bat in the lineup more often as the DH? Stephenson has been Cincinnati's best hitter since the All-Star break and they would absolutely benefit from his bat being in the lineup more often.

Could Trevino or Stephenson be dealing with something? It will be interesting to hear what Terry Francona has to say about the roster moves and whether there’s more behind them ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals.

The series is tied at one game apiece. Left-hander Andrew Abbott will start on the mound for the Reds on Tuesday night.

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