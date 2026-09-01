Reds Make Two Notable Roster Moves Ahead of Tuesday’s Game vs. Padres

Major League Baseball rosters expand in September and the Reds made two notable roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They activated left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson from the 60-day injured list and recalled infielder Juan Brito from Triple-A Louisville.

Brandon Williamson Returns After Long Absence

Williamson impressed in Spring Training and pitched so well that he made the Opening Day rotation. However, after making six starts in the first month of the season, Williamson struggled mightily before landing on the injured list with a shoulder injury.

The left-hander went 2-3 with a 6.11 ERA. He had 19 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitches with a WHIP of 1.64. Walks were a big issue for Williamson. He had 18 of them over that time frame.

Williamson has been rehabbing with Triple-A Louisville, where he has made five starts. In 14 2/3 innings, the left-hander has allowed 10 runs on 19 hits. His command issues have continued, as he has walked 10 batters, while his strikeout numbers have also remained down, with just 11 over those five outings.

Reds Acquired Juan Brito at the Deadline

Apr 16, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Juan Brito (34) turns a double play beside Baltimore Orioles center fielder Leody Taveras (30) in the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds acquired Juan Brito at the trade deadline after the Cleveland Guardians designated him for assignment. The 24-year-old appeared in 15 games with the Guardians this season, slashing just .176/.250/.255 with four extra-base hits and no home runs.

He's played in 22 games with Triple-A Louisville and his offensive struggles have continued. He is slashing .232/.300/.341 with five extra-base hits with Louisville.

Brito will most likely get limited playing time with the Reds, barring injuries.

Before the season, he was Cleveland's No. 16-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America.

"Brito is a 6-foot, 202-pound switch-hitter who, when at his best, shows a solid blend of contact, patience and pop," Baseball America's scouting report read. "Without elite bat speed, Brito needs to be dialed into his swing decisions and timing, and when he was on the field in 2025 he regressed in both those areas—causing some regression across the board in his batted-ball inputs. His aggressiveness was perhaps the most striking difference in 2025, and Brito both swung more frequently and expanded the zone more frequently against a variety of pitch types."

Brito has seen time at first base, second base, and third base this season.

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