Reds-Mariners Spencer Steer Trade Buzz Hits Roadblock Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Reds could be aggressive sellers at the trade deadline this season, and if they are, one name to watch is utilityman Spencer Steer.

Steer has been very productive this season, as he has been since making his first appearance with the Reds a few seasons ago. But the Reds are struggling this season, and there's growing speculation that they could cut ties with Steer.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently suggested Steer would be the perfect trade target for the Seattle Mariners this year. This isn't the first time the Mariners have been linked to Steer ahead of the trade deadline.

Mariners Might Be The Best Spencer Steer Landing Spot

Jul 20, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) catches a foul ball against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Mariners, like the Tigers, really struggle against left-handed pitching, so Steer would be a solid pickup. He can play first base, third base, corner outfield and DH," Bowden wrote. "He’s already up to 16 homers through Wednesday and has hit 20 or more in each of the last three seasons."

The Mariners need an impact bat to add to their lineup and Steer would be the perfect addition.

Steer is versatile enough to play both corner outfield spots or any position across the infield. He has been excellent on defense at first base. He's also controllable and provides the high floor at the plate that the Mariners need right now.

But on Sunday, Steer left the Reds game with an injury, and it doesn't look good for the versatile Reds slugger.

The Reds Shouldn't Trade Spencer Steer After His Injury

Jul 17, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Spencer Steer (7) rounds the bases on an inside the park home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steer was removed from Sunday's game in the middle of an at-bat after suffering an injury on a swing.

“He didn’t fight me to come out of that game. That makes me nervous," Manager Terry Francona said after Sunday's game.

If this injury might put him on the injured list, the Reds shouldn't entertain the idea of trading him. This injury could lessen his value a little bit, which means the Reds should hold onto him.

Steer is very valuable to the Reds. He's under team control well beyond this year, which means the Reds aren't at risk of losing him just yet. They're not in the position to rebuild; rather, they're in the position to retool.

The Mariners are a team to watch if the Reds end up looking to trade Steer. However, after this injury scare, the odds have dropped quite a bit.

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