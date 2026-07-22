Reds May Have Hit Jackpot With Draft Pick, Made Signing Official on Tuesday
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The Cincinnati Reds have a few stars on their roster to be excited about, especially considering they recently signed Chase Burns to a massive seven-year contract extension. But aside from the stars like Burns, Hunter Greene, Sal Stewart, and Elly De La Cruz, the Reds don't have much to be excited about this year, especially if they sell at the trade deadline.
Either way, it seems like the Reds may have struck gold in the 2026 MLB Draft, as Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron fell into their laps in the first round. Lebron has huge potential and could quickly become a household name in Cincinnati if all goes well. But he's not the only potential star that the Reds landed in this draft class.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently discussed the Reds' draft class beyond Lebron. Law shared some praise for the Reds' second-round pick, Eric Becker.
Eric Becker Could Be Better Than Expected
"Virginia shortstop Eric Becker (2) missed about a month this spring to a hand injury, and hurt his numbers when he tried to play through it," Law wrote. "I had him as a top-15 talent in the draft because of the potential for a plus hit tool. He makes hard contact and uses the whole field well with a swing that produces a lot of low line drives. I don’t think he has any chance to stick at shortstop, but he should be solid at second base."
The Cincinnati Reds signed Becker on Tuesday for $1.65 million, $12,300 over slot.
Becker came into the season with the expectation that he would be a first-round pick in the MLB draft, but injuries derailed his college season, which caused him to drop into the second round.
For the Reds, there's a chance they still viewed him as a first-round talent, assuming he will get back to 100 percent before he suits up in a game of professional baseball.
Becker has a plus hit tool and a very projectable frame. He's a good athlete with solid speed, too. If he can put all the pieces together, he has five-tool potential in the infield, though he may need to be moved to second base in the future. There's also a chance he slides over to third base, as he has in the past.
Either way, Becker still has first-round potential, yet the Reds landed him in Round 2.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel