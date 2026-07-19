Reds May Have Struck Gold With 'High-Risk, High Reward' MLB Draft Pick

The Cincinnati Reds recently inked Chase Burns to a massive contract extension that's set to keep him in the Queen City for at least the next seven years. This is the biggest move the Reds have made this season, and it's seemingly lit a new fire in the city.

The Reds turned to the 2026 MLB Draft in an attempt to add some more top talent to their farm system. The draft went well for the Reds, as they added a few intriguing pieces.

Keith Law of The Athletic recently discussed the Reds' decision to draft Justin Lebron in the first round of the draft while calling it a "high risk, high reward" selection for Cincinnati.

Justin Lebron is a High Risk, High Reward Pick for the Reds

Jun 14, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide shortstop Justin Lebron (1) hits a single against the Texas Longhorns during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Reds led off their draft with one of the highest-risk, highest-reward prospects in the class, but then backed it up with a run of college guys who offer relative certainty that they’ll end up with at least some major-league value to balance out their portfolio," Law wrote. "Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron (1) had the best pure tools in the college class, with plus defense, plus raw power, above-average speed out of the box and bat speed.

"However, he has had a hard time with contact against better pitching and saw his performance drop when SEC play began for the second year in a row. There’s superstar upside here — a potential 20/20 guy with a ton of value on defense at short, if he can hit enough to get to it."

Lebron has some of the best tools in the draft class. He's an incredible athlete with 70-grade speed that should translate very well to the minor leagues. The Reds added Steele Hall, another elite runner, in the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft. Lebron might not be as fast as Hall, but he's more polished in practically every other aspect of the game.

Lebron could use some work with his approach at the plate, but the raw tools are there. He has a huge bat with the ability to leave the ballpark on any given swing. The whiff issues could become a problem if he doesn't hone in on his craft as he transitions from college to the minor leagues. This is the reason why he's viewed as a high-risk, high-reward prospect. If he puts the pieces together, he could be the best player in the draft class.

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