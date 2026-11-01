Reds Need to Re-Sign This Pitcher After Emilio Pagán's Shocking Opt-Out

The Cincinnati Reds were very disappointing in 2026. They started off the year hot, but the season seemed to go down the drain when closer Emilio Pagán began to struggle before landing on the injured list with a hamstring injury early in the year. The bullpen struggled for a large chunk of the year, especially with Pagán on the IL.

To make matters worse, Pagán has reportedly opted out of his contract with the Reds, making him a free agent, per MLB reporter Francys Romero.

"Sources: Emilio Pagán declined the Cincinnati Reds’ $10 million option for the 2027 season and will become a free agent, with a strong chance of landing a multi-year contract," Romero wrote in a post to X on Saturday. "Pagán had a notable second half of the season, going 3-0 with a 1.71 ERA, 29 SO in 26.1 IP and 18 SV."

Pagán's decision to head to free agency doesn't mean he's gone, but the odds of him re-signing in Cincinnati are lower than the fans would like. With that in mind, the Reds need to prioritize the bullpen in free agency. There's one other name they can't afford to lose, too: Brock Burke.

Reds Can't Afford to Lose Brock Burke, Too

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brock Burke (49) throws against the Chicago Cubs in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burke is a free agent right now, and the Reds need to do everything in their power to retain him with Pagán headed to the open market. Pagán is a closer, while Burke is a traditional reliever. This means PAgán's value, as long as he's widely viewed as a high-leverage reliever, will be higher than Burke's. As a result, the Reds have a much better chance of signing Burke compared to Pagán.

Burke was valuable for the Reds last season. He tossed 74 1/3 innings with a 2.30 ERA in 77 appearances during his only year with the Reds. He was one of their better relief pitchers for most of the season. With Pagán in free agency, Burke has a chance to win the closer role in Cincinnati if he remains with the Reds.

The biggest priority for the Reds should be retaining Burke. Signing him to a three-year deal worth around $6 million per season would fit their payroll, especially after losing their closer in free agency. The best-case scenario would see the Reds signing both talented pitchers to new contracts.

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