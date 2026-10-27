Two Cincinnati Reds Players Who Look Unlikely to Return in 2027

With the World Series almost over, it's time to start thinking about the offseason. The Reds have decisions to make on a lot of players.

There are two players that I do not expect back in Cincinnati next season.

Brock Burke

Burke was acquired in the offseason in the Gavin Lux trade and instantly became one of Cincinnati's best bullpen arms. He led the league with 77 appearances and had an ERA of just 2.30. In 74 1/3 innings, he gave up just five home runs and struck out 74 batters.

Burke had two pitches that were the key to his 2026 season. Opponents hit just .193 against his four-seam fastball and just .167 against his slider. That was a big swing compared to 2025, when opponents hit .274 against his fastball.

While the Reds would love to have Burke back, it seems unlikely they’ll meet his asking price in free agency. If he signs elsewhere, their decision to hold onto him at the trade deadline becomes even harder to understand.

Brady Singer

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer, like Burke, is also a free agent. Singer is known for his durability and made 31 starts for the Reds in 2026. However, the results were poor.

In the first half, Singer's stats didn't blow anyone away, but they were respectable. In 89 2/3 innings, he posted 4.72 ERA with 76 strikeouts.

However, in the second half of the season, the wheels fell off. Singer's ERA in the second half shot up to 7.35. The veteran right-hander just wasn't fooling hitters. His average exit velocity against was in the bottom 1% of Major League Baseball. His expected batting average, expected slugging, and expected ERA were also among the worst in the sport.

Singer lacked a dominant pitch. Even his best offering, the sweeper, allowed opponents to hit .253. Batters hit .289 against his sinker, .278 against his slider, .361 against his cutter, and .381 against his four-seam fastball.

The Reds need pitching, and there is value in having someone like Singer who can take the ball every fifth day. But durability alone isn’t enough. They need to put that money toward a pitcher who can deliver better results.