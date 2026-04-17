Reds Offseason Addition Forcing the Reds Into a Tough Decision

The Reds signed outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year, $1.4 million deal in the offseason. While he performed well in Spring Training, the Reds opted to go with Will Benson and Nathaniel Lowe over Bleday, since Bleday still had options remaining.

There were a number of factors as to why Bleday chose Cincinnati in the offseason.

"I think it was a bunch of variables," Bleday told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "One of the main ones was a winning atmosphere, a winning culture. They made the playoffs last year. … It’s close to home where I grew up in Pittsburgh.

"Obviously, they’re just not going to hand you a spot. "You’ve got to work for it, got to earn it. That was still enough for me to hear them out and want to come here.”

Bleday is Trying to Force the Reds' Hand

Cincinnati Reds right fielder JJ Bleday (22) is embraced by teammates in the dugout after hitting a homer in the third inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All Bleday has done since being sent to Triple-A Louisville is continue to hit. On Thursday, he had three more hits, including his fourth home run of the season. The former first-round draft pick is hitting .354 with an OPS of 1.093.

The Reds are searching for consistent offense and have yet to find it this season, especially from their outfield. TJ Friedl and Will Benson have struggled mightily. Earlier this week, the Reds called up Rece Hinds, who had been red hot at Triple-A Louisville, but he has not gotten a hit through three games with the Reds.

Here is where Cincinnati's offense ranks:

Runs: 64 (28th)

OPS: .633 (28th)

AVG: .200 (29th)

Home Runs 21 (7th)

If Bleday continues to hit in Louisville and Cincinnati's outfield continues to struggle, they'll have no choice but to call him up. What does that mean for guys like Benson and Friedl? That is the tough decision that Nick Krall, Terry Francona, and the front office will have to make.

Bleday's Upside Is High

Sep 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics right fielder JJ Bleday (33) runs the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bleday was drafted fourth overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. He struggled in 2022 in 65 games with Miami and then continued to struggle in 2023 with the Athletics. However, in 2024, he broke out and showed why he was a top-five draft pick, slashing .243/.324/.437 with 67 extra-base hits, including a career-high 20 home runs.

Bleday struggled again in 2025, but made some changes in the second-half of last season that seemed to pay off. He talked about the changes in Spring Training.

“It feels like I’m trusting my approach and feeling confident in where I’m at mechanically and physically going into the games and trusting the game plan,” Bleday told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “In the offseason, I wanted to do my best to learn from my mistakes from the offseason. Being athletic and being fluid, that’s helped me execute and hit the ball hard and put it in play.”

If Bleday continues to hit like he currently is, we will see him in Cincinnati soon.