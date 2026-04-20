Reds Offseason Signee Tosses Gem for Triple-A Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds signed right-handed relief pitcher Davis Daniel to a minor league deal this offseason. On Sunday, Daniel tossed an absolute gem for Triple-A Louisville, giving up just three hits over seven scoreless innings. He walked a batter and struck out eight.

Daniel has appeared in eight big league games over his career, including three last season with the Atlanta Braves. He gave up six runs on nine hits in 10 innings in his three appearances for Atlanta last season.

The 28-year-old was first drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB Draft. However, he elected to go to college and was again drafted in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Auburn University by the Milwaukee Brewers.

While Daniel isn't a high-end prospect, he gives the Reds nice pitching depth in the organization and if things go south, he can be a guy they can call on who has big league experience.

Around the Minors

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a double RBI in the second inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Triple-A Louisville, JJ Bleday hit his fifth home run of the season. He is now hitting .338 with an OPS of 1.078. It wouldn't be surprising to see him get the call to the big leagues in the near future. Noelvi Marte went 1-4 with a double and two strikeouts. Luis Mey gave up a run on two hits in his lone inning of work.

In Double-A Chattanooga, Cam Collier hit his third home run of the season. He is hitting .246 with an OPS of .762. Carlos Jorge continued his hot start to the year, going 1-2 with a walk and a stolen base. Jorge, who is known for his defense, is hitting .381 with an OPS of .956. He just recently came off the injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch. Hunter Parks pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a batter. He has yet to give up an earned run out of the bullpen for Chattanooga.

In High-A Dayton, shortstop Carlos Sanchez continued his hot start to the year, going 2-3 with two walks and a stolen base. Sanchez is hitting .333 with an OPS of .845 to go along with eight stolen bases this year. Yerlin Confidan had a big day at the plate, going 3-5 with four RBIs. It was a much-needed day at the dish as he has an OPS of just .574 this spring. Nestor Lorant gave up one earned run on three hits over five innings. He walked four and struck out six.

In Low-A Daytona, Kyle Henley went 1-4 with a double and stole two bases. He has 13 stolen bases already this season. Tyson Lewis went 0-4 with three strikeouts and has struggled to start the season, hitting .194 with an OPS of .573. Sheng-En Lin started on the mound for Daytona and did not have his best night. He gave up five runs on three hits in 3 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. His ERA is up to 5.59 on the season.