Reds Outfielder Scratched From Lineup With Illness Ahead of Matchup vs. Braves

Earlier in the day, the news came out that veteran right-handed reliever Pierce Johnson was headed to the injured list with right elbow inflammation.

Then, about two hours ahead of first pitch, Charlie Goldsmith reported that Dane Myers has been scratched from the lineup on Saturday due to an illness.

Goldsmith said at one point during batting practice, Myers was in the outfield on a knee and being checked on by the Reds' medical staff.

The new lineup can be seen below:

Blake Dunn | RF Elly De La Cruz | SS Sal Stewart | DH Eugenio Suarez | 3B Spencer Steer | 1B JJ Bleday | LF Tyler Stephenson | C Matt McLain | 2B TJ Friedl | CF

Series Notes

May 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a single in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Braves won last season's series against the Reds, taking 5 of 7 games.

Atlanta has won 33 of the last 61 meetings between the two clubs dating back to 2016.

The Reds have lost each of their last three season series against the Braves.

Last year's MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, ended with a 4-2 Braves victory after the game was suspended by rain and completed the following day.

On July 31, 2025, the Braves beat the Reds 12-11 in one of the wildest games of the season.

That 12-11 game marked just the third game in Major League history where both teams scored at least eight runs in the same inning. Atlanta scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning, but Cincinnati answered with eight runs of its own in the bottom half.

Brady Singer's Struggles

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brady Singer has really struggled this season. He has a 6.26 ERA through 10 games this season and opponents are hitting .332 against him.

He's really struggled against hitters at the top of the order. The 1-2-3 batters are slashing .351/.400/.716 against Singer this season.

He's allowed 14 runs with two outs this season and 14 home runs on the season. Singer was originally scheduled to start on Sunday, May 24 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but the game was rained out and the Reds elected to skip Singer's turn through the rotation.

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