Reds Get More Bad News on Pitching Staff, Place Reliever on Injured List

The hits keep coming for the Reds' pitching staff. On Saturday, they announced that they placed veteran pitcher Pierce Johnson on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retro to May 27th.

In a corresponding roster move, the Reds added Lyon Richardson to the 40-man roster and promoted him to the big leagues. To free up a roster spot, they designated Kyle Nicolas for assignment.

A Big Blow to the Bullpen

May 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's the second consecutive day that the Reds got bad news on the injury front. Yesterday, they placed Graham Ashcraft on the 60-day injured list with a UCL injury in his throwing arm.

Cincinnati's bullpen is so thin at the moment. In fact, on Friday night in a one-run game, Reds manager Terry Francona brought in Yunior Marte, who was just promoted from Triple-A Louisville prior to the game.

It did not go well. Marte gave up three runs and recorded just a single out.

Heading into the season, the guys that were expected to be able to pitch in the backend of the games were Emilio Pagan, Ashcraft, Johnson, and Tony Santillan. Out of those four, Santillan is the only one who is still healthy, and he has struggled this season.

Lyon Richardson Has Looked Good in Triple-A

Jul 31, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Lyon Richardson (72) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Richardson appeared in 34 games for the Reds last season. The right-hander has a 4.45 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 21 walks in 37 2/3 innings.

Richardson came out of the gate strong with Triple-A Louisville this season, not allowing a run in his first 13 1/3 innings pitched on the season.

However, since, he's struggled mightily, giving up 19 runs on 21 hits and 11 walks in 17 innings. Richardson throws a changeup, a sinker, a fastball, and ac curveball. He relies on his changeup a lot, throwing it 41% of the time in 2025.

Kyle Nicolas DFA'd

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Kyle Nicolas (62) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

The Reds traded prospect Tyler Callihan for right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas in spring training. Nicolas has split his time between Louisville and Cincinnati this season. With the Reds, he's given up seven runs on eight hits and a staggering 13 walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched.

Since being sent back down, his struggles with his command have continued. He's given up 11 runs on 14 hits and 15 walks in just 11 1/3 innings since April 28.

The Reds simply have too many pitchers who struggle to throw strikes and command the zone. It will be interesting to see if a team takes a flyer on Nicolas and decides to claim him.