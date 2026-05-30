Reds Get More Bad News on Pitching Staff, Place Reliever on Injured List
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The hits keep coming for the Reds' pitching staff. On Saturday, they announced that they placed veteran pitcher Pierce Johnson on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, retro to May 27th.
In a corresponding roster move, the Reds added Lyon Richardson to the 40-man roster and promoted him to the big leagues. To free up a roster spot, they designated Kyle Nicolas for assignment.
A Big Blow to the Bullpen
It's the second consecutive day that the Reds got bad news on the injury front. Yesterday, they placed Graham Ashcraft on the 60-day injured list with a UCL injury in his throwing arm.
Cincinnati's bullpen is so thin at the moment. In fact, on Friday night in a one-run game, Reds manager Terry Francona brought in Yunior Marte, who was just promoted from Triple-A Louisville prior to the game.
It did not go well. Marte gave up three runs and recorded just a single out.
Heading into the season, the guys that were expected to be able to pitch in the backend of the games were Emilio Pagan, Ashcraft, Johnson, and Tony Santillan. Out of those four, Santillan is the only one who is still healthy, and he has struggled this season.
Lyon Richardson Has Looked Good in Triple-A
Richardson appeared in 34 games for the Reds last season. The right-hander has a 4.45 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 21 walks in 37 2/3 innings.
Richardson came out of the gate strong with Triple-A Louisville this season, not allowing a run in his first 13 1/3 innings pitched on the season.
However, since, he's struggled mightily, giving up 19 runs on 21 hits and 11 walks in 17 innings. Richardson throws a changeup, a sinker, a fastball, and ac curveball. He relies on his changeup a lot, throwing it 41% of the time in 2025.
Kyle Nicolas DFA'd
The Reds traded prospect Tyler Callihan for right-handed pitcher Kyle Nicolas in spring training. Nicolas has split his time between Louisville and Cincinnati this season. With the Reds, he's given up seven runs on eight hits and a staggering 13 walks in 7 1/3 innings pitched.
Since being sent back down, his struggles with his command have continued. He's given up 11 runs on 14 hits and 15 walks in just 11 1/3 innings since April 28.
The Reds simply have too many pitchers who struggle to throw strikes and command the zone. It will be interesting to see if a team takes a flyer on Nicolas and decides to claim him.
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Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4