Reds Pitching Prospect Dominates in Impressive Double-A Debut

Cincinnati Reds pitching prospect Nestor Lorant made his Double-A debut on Thursday and he was impressive.

He's Finally Putting It All Together

Lorant pitched six innings on Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga. He allowed three hits, two runs (zero earned), one walk and eight strikeouts as he earned his first career win at the Double-A level. Carlos Jorge went 2-4 with a run scored. Cam Collier was 2-4 with a double and two RBIs and Ryan McCrystal was 1-3 with a run scored. Chattanooga won 3-2 over Knoxville.

Lorant has had an up-and-down career up to this point. The 24-year-old signed as an international free agent in 2019 and had a 4.43 ERA in six games that season. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19, but he showed improvement in 2021, posting a 2.70 ERA in nine games and a .198 average against him, down from .316 in 2019. He pitched in the Arizona Complex League in parts of both 2022 and 2023 and made his affiliate debut in 2023. He finished the 2023 season with a 5.02 ERA and a .216 average against him as he struggled with his command, walking 26 batters in 96 1/3 innings. After a great 2024 season, he really struggled in 2025. He went 2-10 with a career-worst 5.79 ERA in 23 starts. He walked 40 batters in 98 innings and had an average against of .294.

This season, he has been far better overall. He added "a few miles per hour" to his fastball, and that has resulted in more swing and miss. He already has 65 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings between High-A and Double-A, and he currently has a career-best .178 batting average against him. Still just 24 years old, Lorant is proving he can be an important pitcher in the Reds organization.

Reds MiLB Update

Tortugas Austin Hendrick at bat during opening game at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, Friday, April 8, 2022. Tortugas Opener28 | Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

﻿Noelvi Marte exited in the sixth inning of Triple-A Louisville's matchup against St. Paul. There has not been an announcement or reason for the departure, but there is some speculation that he may return to the big league club for Friday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves. Louisville lost 8-1. Marte was 0-3. Edwin Arroyo went 1-5, Hector Rodriguez went 1-4 with a walk, and Austin Hendrick provided the only run for the Bats with a solo home run in the ninth. He went 2-4 and is batting .320 with a .933 OPS since he was promoted to Triple-A.

The Dayton Dragons won 12-3 over Great Lakes. Carlos Sanchez stays hot, going 1-3 with two walks, a stolen base, and three runs scored. He has 13 stolen bases this season. Alfredo Duno went 2-4, Kien Vu went 0-3 with two walks and two runs scored. Carter Graham tied the Dragons' record with eight RBI; he went 4-5 with a home run. Jose Montero allowed nine hits over six innings with three earned runs and six strikeouts.

Daytona's matchup was postponed. They will play a double-header on Friday.