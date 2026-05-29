Reds Prospect Skyrockets Up Latest Rankings Amid Hot Stretch

The Cincinnati Reds traded Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners a few seasons ago in exchange for a prospect package centered around infielder Noelvi Marte and infielder Edwin Arroyo. At the time, both of these prospects were considered some of the better infield prospects in the game.

Marte made his way to the big leagues, but he's seen mixed results.

Arroyo was good, but after suffering a shoulder injury, he struggled to get back to full strength. Last season, Arroyo slashed .284/.345/.371 with well below-average power. But he's looked much better this season.

Edwin Arroyo Has Been On a Tear Recently

Chattanooga infielder Edwin Arroyo (4) throws the ball after getting Knoxville infielder Jaylen Palmer (6) out during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Arroyo has been one of the best hitters in minor league baseball. He's showing an incredible ability to get on base, as seen by his on-base percentage that sits near .400. His batting average is .335 while the power is up in a big way.

Arroyo has an OPS near 1.000 because of his 10 home runs, five triples, and nine doubles. He's pulling the ball in the air much more often, as seen by his PullAir% of 21.1 percent, which is among the highest in Triple-A. Combining this with his aggressiveness at the plate and his incredible bat-to-ball skills has made him a dangerous hitter for any Triple-A pitcher.

As a result, Arroyo has begun to gain all of the attention that he had a few years ago. He's flying back up prospect ranking lists.

Edwin Arroyo Ranked Among Keith Law's Top 25 Prospects

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Edwin Arroyo (56) runs drills , Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Athletic's Keith Law recently put together a list of his top 50 prospects in baseball. While Arroyo had dropped down most prospect lists coming into the season, Law ranked him at No. 23. This is seemingly the highest Arroyo has been on any prospect list in a few years. It also ranks him ahead of Reds prospect Alfredo Duno.

This ranking seems to indicate that Law doesn't believe Arroyo's breakout is a fluke. Ranking him this high seems to indicate that Arroyo is finally coming into his own as a hitter in the minor leagues.

The Reds need to find a spot on the roster for Arroyo, but only if they can work him into the lineup on a consistent basis. Right now, that would be a bit difficult, which is likely why he's still in Triple-A.

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