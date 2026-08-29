Reds' Pitching Surrenders Six Home Runs In 17-5 Blowout to Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds went into Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Cubs looking to take their first series in Wrigley since 2024. Friday's win was their first win facing the Cubs in their ballpark in over a year after being swept in a four-game series back in May.

The wind was blowing out on Saturday, and Reds starter Andrew Abbott was unable to adapt to the field conditions. His day lasted just three innings. He was pulled after he gave up a leadoff single to Pete Crow-Armstrong in the fourth. Abbott gave up eight hits, three of which were home runs, seven earned runs, two walks, and a strikeout. The bullpen was not able to stifle the Cubs' offense, giving up seven runs between Julian Garcia and Tony Santillan. Sam Moll was the only Reds' pitcher to record three outs without allowing a hit or walk.

Let’s take a look at everything that went wrong in the Reds’ 17-5 loss on Saturday.

The Cubs Crushed Reds' Pitching

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a two-run home run during the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abbott struggled on Saturday with his command and avoiding contact; 44 of his 68 pitches were strikes. The Cubs pounced on him early to lead off their half of the first. Crow-Armstrong, the leading candidate for the NL MVP, took Abbott deep on the second pitch he saw, 435 feet to right-center field. That was the 34th home run of the season for Crow-Armstrong. After a Seiya Suzuki single, Alex Bregman took Abbott deep for the second home run of the inning and third straight hit to begin the inning. Abbott retired the next three to get out of the inning.

It was more of the same in the second inning. The Cubs' first two batters singled, and Carson Kelly flew out to right field to advance the runners. A throwing error by Elly De La Cruz caused the run from third to score on the play. Crow-Armstrong hit the next at-bat to make it a 6-2 ballgame. Abbott did get the next two batters to get out of the inning.

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Andrew Abbott (41) delivers the ball during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third, he got the first two batters to fly out and ground out, but he walked the next batter, Matt Shaw, allowed a double to Tyrone Taylor, and walked the next batter. He caught a break on the double, which was a ground-rule double, keeping the lead runner at third instead of scoring. Abbott's day was done after he gave up a leadoff single to begin the fourth. The bullpen was not much better.

Julian Garcia replaced Abbott, giving up back-to-back singles to score the lead runner and make it a 7-4 game. In the fifth, the Cubs hit got to Garcia with three straight hits, including a three-run home run by Kelly to make it a 10-5 lead for the Cubs. Sam Moll replaced Garcia in the sixth and was the only Reds pitcher to record a 1-2-3 inning.

The Cubs offense kept getting to the Reds bullpen. In the seventh, Tony Santillan walked the second and third batters after getting a pop-out to lead off the inning. Crow-Armstrong took him deep for his third home run of the game to extend their lead to 13-5. Santillan just could not throw strikes. When he did, the Cubs jumped on him. He faced eight batters, throwing 32 pitches and only 11 were for strikes. He left runners on the corners after giving up an RBI single.

Jose Trevino was pulled from his catching duties to pitch in the eighth. He allowed four hits, three earned runs, and a home run to Suzuki. Prior to this season, Trevino's season high in innings pitched was 2 1/3. He has pitched in five games this season, totaling six innings.

The Reds Once Again Rely On The Home Run Ball

Aug 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) points after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' offense has been hot over the last two games, scoring 10 runs in each of their last two games going into Saturday and the Cubs' bullpen has struggled recently, blowing two saves across their previous West Coast road trip.

The offense couldn't come through in clutch situations on Saturday, instead relying on the home run again for the bulk of their scoring. Eugenio Suarez launched his 20th home run of the season in the top of the second inning for a two-run home run to cut the Cubs’ lead to one. After a walk by De La Cruz, Sal Stewart hit his 30th home run of the season, 431 feet to left-center field, to make it a 6-4 game.

For Stewart, he becomes just the fifth player since 1994 to record a 30-home run, 100 RBI season as a rookie. He joins Albert Pujols, Jose Abreu, Aaron Judge, and Pete Alonso. He's also just the 14th rookie in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs and drive in 100 or more RBI in a season. The last nine players to do that have all won the Rookie of the Year Award.

The Reds' fifth run of the game came on a sacrifice fly from JJ Bleday after De La Cruz singled, stole second, and advanced to third on a sacrifice fly. The Reds went 1-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.

On Deck

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) is relieved by Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The series finale will be played on Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday with former Red Joey Votto and Reds play-by-play announcer Jeff Brantley as part of the broadcast. If the Reds can find a way to win Sunday, it will be their first series win at Wrigley Field since 2024. Chase Burns will face Shoto Imanaga on the mound. Burns is coming off his worst start of the season, lasting just 3 2/3 innings with five earned runs on nine hits. Imanaga is 8-9 with a 3.78 ERA on the season.

The Reds fall to 64-72 on the season, 20 games back in the division and nine games back in the Wild Card.