Reds Players Make It Clear That Better Leadership Is Needed After a Disappointing Season

The Cincinnati Reds' 2026 season was a severe disappointment. Following their first playoff appearance since 2020 and their first in a full 162-game season since 2013, they are currently 73–85 with four games left, last place in the National League Central and tied for the third-worst record in the National League.

With the message from manager Terry Francona in Spring Training being "it's time,” the Reds did not deliver on that message and took a big step backward as a whole.

The Reds Failed to Build on 2025 Playoff Run

From left; Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini, president of baseball operations Nick Krall and senior vice president and general manager Brad Meador talk during spring training workouts , Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, the Reds’ young core had their first taste of playoff success, making the playoffs on the final game of the season in Milwaukee when the Mets lost to the Marlins, giving the Reds their first taste of real playoff baseball in 12 years.

“Hopefully, I don’t have to experience this much more often,” Sal Stewart told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. “I want to be in the playoffs. I was able to taste that last year. That feeling was unlike any other. It didn’t go the way the team wanted it to (this year). I hope we don’t get too comfortable like this. I want to be winning games.”

Stewart did everything he could and gave the Reds what they needed last season: a consistent RBI threat. He is currently tied for second in Major League Baseball with 110 RBI and is the first rookie with a 30-home-run, 100-RBI season since Pete Alonso in 2019.

There is No Veteran Leadership

Aug 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One key area the Reds did not build on over the offseason was adding veterans to help guide and push the younger players. When the Reds were going through their run of success in late 2009 through 2012, the team added veterans like Scott Rolen and Ryan Ludwick, players who had playoff success, to teach Joey Votto, Jay Bruce, and Brandon Phillips what it takes to get there. The team has not done that in recent years.

“The age of the team, the core we have, the guys we know are coming back, the continuity on the staff, the familiarity allows for those tough conversations,” Andrew Abbott told Goldsmith. “You can have those awkward conversations about how we can get better. No one wants to say that we sucked this year. But that’s what we need. We need the guys in leadership roles to sit back and be like, ‘I’ve played a lot of ball, we could have been a lot better and this is what we should do and focus on.’”

The team was heavily rumored to sign Kyle Schwarber over the past offseason. His offensive presence could have been huge, but his knowledge of getting to the postseason and having playoff success could have been equally as important to the young hitters. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall and general manager Brad Meador have failed to bring in players to guide the young core, instead leaning on manager Terry Francona to be that leader. Players need players they can relate to; a manager's leadership alone isn't enough.

“Maybe adding more leaders on the team who can push the younger guys,” Chase Burns told Goldsmith. “We have a young team. Some guys do a great job of that already. It doesn’t hurt to have more leaders who can push us.”

For next season, the front office is rumored to stay intact; there's uncertainty over how the new collective bargaining agreement will affect next season. Will there be a lockout? How long will that lockout be?

The Reds have a very short window to build around Elly De La Cruz, who is a home run and a stolen base away from a 30/30 season. He's playing at an MVP level over the last nearly two months of the season. If the Reds still can’t find a way to win with this core, it’s hard to believe they ever will under the current front office and owner.