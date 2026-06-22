Reds' Potential Trading Pieces Continue to Lose Value as Trade Deadline Approaches

The Cincinnati Reds just had one of the best weeks they've had all season. After another series win over the New York Mets, the team traveled up to New York and took another series, this time, from the American League East-leading New York Yankees.

This team has yet to decide what they want to be. After a scorching April, the Reds played less than inspired baseball in May, and up to this past week, June. A Wild Card spot is not out of the question, but how does the front office feel?

Will the Reds be buying or selling ahead of the trade deadline? If they decide to be sellers, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report feels that one trade candidate for the Reds may have other teams hesitant.

Maybe An Asset?

May 23, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Miller listed Reds slugger Nathaniel Lowe as a player that other teams should really take caution with if they decide to make a trade for him.

"Lowe has done almost all of his damage at the Great American Launching Pad, which has been responsible for more home runs than any other venue in 2026. He has eight home runs and a .946 OPS at home compared to one and .724 on the road," writes Miller. "Lowe has also been completely unusable against left-handed pitchers, going 0-for-16 against them. He was similarly kind of good against righties and disastrous against southpaws last season, so he pretty well needs to be put in a platoon situation, preferably in a ballpark where balls routinely get put in orbit."

Jun 14, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (31) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

It is true that it seems like Lowe was molded to be the perfect player at the plate in Cincinnati. That seems like a good reason, as any for Lowe to want to be with the Reds for the remainder of this season.

Lowe's future may not be written in stone, but pulling the plug on this season also has some red flags for the Reds. The biggest being the Reds may not get much in return if they decide to trade some of the assets they have on the current Reds roster.

Jun 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) reacts after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Aside from Lowe, the Reds were counting on an epic return for Eugenio Suarez this season. However, injuries have slowed down any chance of Suarez replicating his performance with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners from a season ago.

At this moment, the Reds selling would mean the front office may not be able to sell Wild Card t-shirts in October. That's a dollar they are not going to lose. However, if the front office does decide to sell, it may look like a yard sale at noon after it was ravaged at six in the morning.