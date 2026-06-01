3 Reds Players That Must Step Up in the Absence of Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds picked up a much-needed win over the Atlanta Braves in the series finale on Sunday. However, it wasn't all a victory Sunday.

After a smash hit to the gap of right and center field, Reds star Elly De La Cruz hobbled his way down the first base line and was immediately pulled from the game by manager Terry Francona. It was a moment that had everyone holding their breath at Great American Ball Park.

In postgame conversations with the media, both Francona and De La Cruz shot down the seriousness of what was being called hamstring tightness. While it looks like the Reds star avoided major injury, the team will still be without him for a little while. On Monday, the team announced it would be placing De La Cruz on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

That means the rest of the team has to step up a level. That may be a tall task, but if the Reds want to remain competitive, they will need these three players to step up.

1. Eugenio Suarez

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) scores on a RBI triple hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

You won't find one person upset about the Reds making a deal to bring Eugenio Suarez home. Unfortunately, that homecoming hasn't been the story everyone had hoped for.

Suarez battled an oblique injury that kept him out of the lineup for most of May. Now, the slugger is trying to get back in a rhythm. But he will have to do that when the team needs him the most.

2. Matt McLain

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) turns a double play as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) looks on in the third inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If any positive can be spun into De La Cruz's injury, it's that Matt McLain has a golden opportunity to make his statement on why he should be on this team.

It's been a less than memorable 2026 campaign for the Reds' second baseman. Now, he may have to fill the hole left at shortstop. If McLain wants to continue being a big leaguer in Cincinnati, what better way to prove it than by keeping things afloat without the team's superstar on the field?

3. Sal Stewart

May 20, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart (27) tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Along with De La Cruz, Sal Stewart was one of the biggest reasons the Reds had such a hot month of April. Stewart has been one of the best bats in the lineup; his current batting average sits at .261. But the Reds are going to need even more from their future star.

This team understands what is missing without De La Cruz. It feels like Suarez and Stewart will be prime candidates to be players who will keep the confidence high in that dugout.

Losing a superstar is never easy. This team has to have the right reaction in order to save the season.