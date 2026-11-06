Reds Predicted to Reunite with Veteran Pitcher on 1-Year, $15 Million Deal

The Cincinnati Reds had one of the worst bullpens in the league last season, and their issue got much worse this offseason when closer Emilio Pagán opted out of his player option with the team. This puts the Reds in a bad spot, as they're also set to lose a few other relievers in free agency.

The Reds are going to need to dive into free agency if they want to put together a team with the ability to compete for a .500 record and beyond.

Sports Illustrated's Will Laws and Nicholas Selbe recently put together free agency predictions for the top players in free agency this offseason. Selbe predicted that the Reds would reunite with former closer Raisel Iglesias of the Atlanta Braves on a one-year, $15 million deal to replace Pagán.

Raisel Iglesias is the Perfect Replacement for Emilio Pagán

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Iglesias remains one of the more reliable closers in baseball, even as his fastball velocity has gradually declined with age," Laws wrote. "The Cuban righthander with 287 career saves rebounded from a rocky start last season to post a 2.55 ERA and convert 34 saves for Atlanta, earning his first All-Star selection at age 36. Iglesias is still remarkably effective at generating swings out of the zone, as his 39% chase rate ranked in the league’s 99th percentile.

"All that said, there were some slight signs of decline last year that will likely prevent the Braves from handing him their closer role once again with Robert Suarez in the fold, but Iglesias’s track record should make him one of the more attractive late-inning options available."

With Pagán leaving, the Reds need to find a reliable closer. They have a few options on the roster, like Graham Ashcraft and Luis Mey, who could potentially step into the role, but the best option would be to find one in free agency. Iglesias is the perfect option.

The righty began his career with the Reds in 2015 and spent six seasons in Cincinnati before leaving. Since then, he has continued his dominance with the Los Angeles Angels and the Braves.

Last season, Iglesias recorded 34 saves, which is tied for his career high. He posted a 2.55 ERA in 59 appearances for Atlanta. Adding this kind of production to the Reds' bullpen would make them much better than they were last season.

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