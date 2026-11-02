Not only were the Major League Gold Glove Awards announced on Sunday, but the Minor League Gold Glove Awards were also announced and one Reds outfielder brought home some hardware.

Outfielder Carlos Jorge won a Minor League Gold Glove Award.

Jorge is Cincinnati's 15th-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old was called up to the big leagues in September and appeared in 18 games, slashing .217/.280/.326 with two extra-base hits.

Jorge can play all three outfield spots, but is known for his fantastic defense in center field.

"Initially signed as a shortstop, Jorge first moved to second base as the Reds hoped to keep him on the dirt," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He was introduced to center field in 2023 and has grown there so much that he’s no longer going to play the infield and is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in the system. Jorge wasn’t put on the 40-man last offseason but wasn’t taken in the Rule 5 because he’s still a few years away. He still has the chance to be a table-setting type if he can commit to that profile."

Jorge is working on his game this winter, playing in the Dominican Winter League with Gigantes del Cibao.

In 12 games with them, the outfielder is slashing .250/.314/.438 with two home runs and two stolen bases.

Jorge's Role in 2027

Sep 24, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder Carlos Jorge (38) hits a lead off home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds have an important offseason ahead of them. Could Jorge make the Opening Day roster? Maybe. If that were the case, it would be likely that he would platoon with Dane Myers.

However, if the Reds head into the season opener with that as their plan, they could be setting themselves up for another year of offensive struggles. They need to add proven hitters who can make this lineup better. Simply hoping for better results from the same group isn't enough.

For Jorge, becoming a productive big leaguer will come down to whether he can hit consistently at that level. 2027 should tell us more.

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