Reds Prospect Puts Together a Monster Performance in Mexican Winter League on Sunday

Winter ball is officially underway and there are quite a few Reds prospects participating. Ruben Ibarra made his winter league debut on Sunday for Naranjeros de Hermosillo and he delivered quite a show.

The 27-year-old first baseman went 3-for-5 with a double and two home runs. He drove in SEVEN runs. Quite the debut for the Reds prospect.

2026 is the first time Ibarra is playing in winter ball.

Where Does Ibarra Fit in the Organization's Plan

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) holds his hat during a stop in play in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ibarra has had two strong seasons in a row with Double-A Chattanooga. In 2025, he slashed .232/.348/.470 with 38 extra-base hits in 105 games.

In 2026, he followed that up with another promising season, slashing .238/.337/.473 with 44 extra-base hits in 113 games.

However, Ibarra is already 27, more than three years older than the average Double-A player. He’ll likely open the 2027 season with Triple-A Louisville, but could he work his way to the big leagues? Possibly, though his clearest path would likely be in a bench role. As a player outside the Reds’ top prospects, Ibarra probably won’t get everyday opportunities to prove himself. He’ll have to earn more playing time by staying ready and making the most of pinch-hit appearances and occasional starts.

Ibarra is also a clubhouse favorite and a good guy to have around a team. Pair that with his power, and there is a reason to keep an eye on him. He’ll still have to earn his opportunity, but he has something to offer if the Reds come calling.

Arizona Fall League Update

The Peoria Javelinas were off on Sunday, but two Reds prospects played in Saturday's game. Yerlin Confidan played left field and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He is hitting .259 with an OPS of .814 in the fall.

Jose Montero came on in relief and gave up one unearned run on a hit and a walk over 1 1/3 innings. He threw 10 of his 18 pitches for strikes.

Montero, 23, split hit time between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga in 2026. In 30 games, Montero had an ERA of 4.26 with 84 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings. The right-hander has been with the organization since 2022.

The Javelinas lost 2-1 and fell to 5-7 on the season.

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