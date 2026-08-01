Reds Prospect Ranked Among Baseball's Hottest Prospects

While the Reds don't have one of the top farm systems, they have a couple of prospects that are worth the hype. Top prospect Alfredo Duno is one of those, but he left a game last week after he came up limping while trying to leg out an infield single.

Another prospect to keep an eye on is Tyson Lewis. He's Cincinnati's No. 4-ranked prospect, according to Baseball America.

Baseball America recently ranked the 20 hottest prospects over the last week and Lewis made the list, coming in at No. 7.

"When the Reds moved Lewis up to High-A Dayton, they ended the efforts to play him at shortstop, Baseball America's JJ Cooper wrote. "He is now a full-time third baseman, and he’s responded with his best stretch of the season at the plate. After posting a .687 OPS in 52 games at Low-A Daytona, Lewis is hitting .346/.386/.577 in 19 games with Dayton. He came into this week with three three-hit games this year. This past week, he had four. In doing so, Lewis showed a knack for going the other way for a single, even if it didn’t always look like he was planning to do so."

"The left-handed hitter’s significant power potential also remains impressive, as evidenced by when he homered on a low-and-away pitch that he simply slapped the opposite way over the left-field fence. Another homer came on a pitch below the zone that he reached out to line over the 402-foot sign in center. The one homer he pulled left the ballpark at 434 feet."

The Reds selected Lewis in the second round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft from Millard West High School in Omaha, Nebraska.

Lewis Enjoying Third Base

Lewis spoke about the position change and the challenge of playing third base earlier in the season.

It’s for sure different," Lewis told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "I’ve been playing shortstop kind of my whole life, really. But I love it. I love the challenge. It’s been fun working with the coaching staff this spring, and learning the ins and outs of playing the position. I’m adding that to the tool belt a little bit, being a utility guy, able to play around the field. It’s great.”

The Reds are known for drafting high school shortstops and moving them around. That is exactly what they did with Lewis.

He is still just 20 years old and is a prospect to keep an eye on for the rest of the season.