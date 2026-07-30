Cincinnati Reds Top Prospect Leaves Game After Scary Injury

Cincinnati Reds top prospect Alfredo Duno left Wednesday night's game after trying to beat out an infield hit.

Duno lunged at the first base bag before grabbing at his hamstring and tumbling over onto the ground.

In 83 games between High-A and Double-A, Dubo is slashing .266/.391/.510 with 37 extra-base hits, including 19 home runs.

Duno played in the Futures Game for the second consecutive season and made a bold statement when speaking to the media.

“I’m going to keep working on my defense. Everyone knows I can hit in the major leagues; the question is whether I can field,” he told ElExtraBase on X.

Duno is spot on. His bat is not the problem, but the Reds want him to continue to improve behind the dish. If he's forced to miss a significant time, that will be a big blow for his development defensively.

Starting Pitching Stepping Up in July

Jul 29, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer throws against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's starting staff has been among the best in the majors since the start of July. They have 10 quality starts in the month, which trails only Baltimore, which has 12.

1. Baltimore Orioles - 12

T2. Cincinnati Reds - 10

T2. Toronto Blue Jays - 10

T2. Seattle Mariners - 10

T2. San Francisco Giants - 10

T2. Philadelphia Phillies - 10

Brady Singer Not Worried About Trade Deadline

Jul 22, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady Singer didn't have his best stuff in Wednesday's loss to the Cleveland Guardians. He gave up four unearned runs on six hits in just 4 1/3 innings. He walked four and struck out three.

After the game, Singer spoke to the media about the trade rumors.

“I have no idea," Singer told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon. "It’s out of my control and stuff like that. I’m just going to come to work tomorrow and do my stuff. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Just have to find out.”

Singer started out the year struggling, but has been much better of late. This season, he's 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA over 21 starts with the Reds.

It would be a surprise if the Reds elected to hold onto Singer at the deadline. He’s on an expiring contract, and with starting pitching always in high demand this time of year, Cincinnati should have plenty of opportunities to get something valuable in return.

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