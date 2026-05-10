Reds' Recent Draft Pick Already Turning Heads in First Professional Season

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Canadian-born Ty Doucette with their 10th-round pick in 2025 out of Rutgers, and they may have found a diamond in the rough.

Off To A Great Start

Ty Doucette of Rutgers (left) is greeted at home after his eighth inning grand slam broke a 10-10 tie in Rutgers' 15-10 win against Delaware at Hannah Stadium to start a three-game weekend series in Newark, Delaware, Friday, March 15, 2024. Delaware catcher Tyler Leach (bottom) waits after the celebration. | William Bretzger/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Doucette did not play after being drafted last season and made his debut with the Reds' Arizona Complex team on May 2. He played in just one game, going 3-3 with two walks, a home run, and two RBIs. The Reds promoted him to the Daytona Tortugas on May 5, and he went 1-5 with a double and an RBI. He hit another home run on May 6 with 2 RBIs, and on Sunday, he went 1-2 with his second home run of the season and two RBIs. He is batting .313 with a 1.126 OPS in four games in Single-A.

In college, Doucette was known for his high walk percentage and plate discipline. The 6’2“ first baseman walked 33 times with 37 strikeouts in his final season of college ball at Rutgers. He slashed .338/.556/.414 with 22 home runs and 21 doubles in two college seasons. He had nine three-hit games in his career and had a three-walk game. He ended his season on a 12-game hitting streak and went 5-9 in the Big Ten Tournament, including hitting a home run with three RBIs in a win over the Indiana Hoosiers.

The 22-year-old will be a player to keep an eye on with his combination of power and plate discipline.

Around Reds MiLB

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Louisville won 10-8 over the Nashville Smokies. Rece Hinds continues to crush Triple-A pitching. He went 1-5 and hit his sixth home run of the season with Louisville. Edwin Arroyo went 4-5 with two doubles, three RBIs, and two runs scored at the leadoff spot. He is batting .346 with a 1.003 OPS this season. Hector Rodriguez went 2-5 with a home run and a double with four RBIs. Noevi Marte went 0-5.

Lyon Richardson struggled on the mound, allowing five runs in 2 2/3 innings with three walks. Trevor Kuncl and Yunior Marte pitched a combined 2 1/3 innings in relief of winning pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, with two hits and two strikeouts.

In Double-A, Chattanooga lost 8-3 to the Montgomery Biscuits. Jay Allen went 2-4 with an RBI triple. He had two RBIs on the day. Carlos Jorge was 1-4 with a stolen base. He's batting .304 with a .801 OPS from the leadoff spot. He is playing well enough to be promoted to Triple-A and is having a career resurgence in 2026. Cam Collier went 1-4, and Leo Balcazar went 2-3 with a walk.

In High-A, the Dayton Dragons won 5-3 over the West Michigan Whitecaps. Carlos Sanchez remains hot, batting .308 with an .875 OPS from the leadoff spot. He went 2-5 with a double and two runs scored. Alfredo Duno is starting to heat up after a slow start to the season. He's slashing .409/.536/.545 with three doubles in the month of May. He has just two strikeouts and six walks this month. Kien Vu was 1-4 with an RBI, Alfredo Alcantara was 1-3 with a walk and an RBI, and Yerlin Confidan was 1-4 with a home run and a walk. Reynardo Cruz struck out eight over five innings with three earned runs, Victor Diaz allowed a hit over two innings in relief, and has his season ERA down to 1.32. He was named the Dragons' Pitcher of the Month for April.

The Daytona Tortugas lost both games of their doubleheader Saturday. They lost game one 4-2. Ichiro Cano and Ty Doucette were the only offense, with Cano going 1-2 with a walk and Doucette going 1-3 with a two-run home run. Tyson Lewis was 0-2 with two walks and a run scored. Jacob Friend was 0-3.

In game two, the Tortugas lost 7-5. Sheng-En Lin pitched four innings with five runs allowed, one walk, and five strikeouts. Ty Doucette was 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Jacob Friend was 2-4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Kyle Henley was 1-3 with a triple, a walk, an RBI, and a run scored. Friend is batting .330 with a 1,084 OPS this season and played in left field in game two.