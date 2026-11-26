The Cincinnati Reds were able to bring back catcher Tyler Stephenson after they were able to sign him on Tuesday. His deal is two years guaranteed, with a player option for the 2029 season, worth a total of $30 million.

With the team able to retain Stephenson, this has a massive impact on the future of their top prospect and who they think is their catcher of the future.

The Reds Do Not Need To Rush Alfredo Duno Right Now

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League catcher Alfredo Duno (16) reacts after flying out against American League in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duno made it to Double-A at the middle point of the 2026 season after starting the year in High-A Dayton. The season prior, he played his first full season behind the plate and played at an extremely high level and won the Florida State League MVP with Low-A Daytona.

The 20-year-old is good enough offensively to play at the big league level right now. He has great plate discipline and enormous power that scouts believe will translate to 25 or more home run seasons at the big league level. The only question mark about his game has been his defense. He has good arm strength, but his ability to field and block balls needs work. Duno is a big man, listed at 6’3” and 248 pounds.

Not many catchers have played a full career behind the plate at that size, around 10. Salvador Perez is that size, and Duno has worked with Perez in the past. Perez's success is the goal with Duno. The Royals' catcher is a five-time Gold Glove winner at the position, a nine-time All-Star, and has won five Silver Slugger Awards. Duno certainly has the potential to be that type of player, and with him being just 20 years old and needing more time behind the plate, the Reds can let him continue to develop behind the plate now that Stephenson is under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Stephenson's Contract Provides Stability

Sep 13, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Tyler Stephenson (37) hits a sacrifice fly to drive in a run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Reds bringing back their 2015 first-round pick, he slots right back into being their everyday catcher. When healthy, he has been a very productive player on offense. In the three seasons that he played 130 or more games, he slashed .260/.338/.417 with 42 home runs and 167 RBI. Not to mention that he was one of the better catchers when using ABS challenges in 2026, helping with what has been his biggest weakness behind the plate: framing.

If he can stay healthy, the Reds have an absolute steal of a deal with him being just the eighth-highest-paid catcher in Major League Baseball currently, with that likely to fall as free agency continues and in future years. They still have veteran Jose Trevino as their backup catcher and Will Banfield on their 40-man roster as a potential fill-in.

Signing Stephenson not only shores up the Reds' biggest offseason need, but it also helps them let Duno get more time in the minor leagues as he prepares to be their next big prospect to arrive.