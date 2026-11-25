The Cincinnati Reds are typically quiet during the offseason, but they recently made a relatively big move. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Reds have agreed to a new three-year, $30 million deal with veteran catcher Tyler Stephenson. Stephenson has spent the first seven years of his big-league career in Cincinnati and it seems like he will spend a few more seasons with the Reds.

"Catcher Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $30 million contract with an opt-out after the second season, pending physical, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote in a post to X on Tuesday night.

This is a huge move for the Reds. It adds stability at one of the weakest positions on the roster. It keeps a fan favorite in the Queen City. And they did it at a very affordable cost.

It's a Steal to Sign Tyler Stephenson for $10 Million Per Year

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) high fives Jose Trevino (35) after hitting a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This deal will make him the eighth highest-paid catcher in the league in terms of average annual value. Stephenson is being paid less than Alejandro Kirk, Sean Murphy, Salvador Perez, Will Smith, JT Realmuto, Cal Raleigh, and Ryan Jeffers. He's set to earn slightly more than Samuel Basallo, Danny Jansen, Victor Caratini, and Keibert Ruiz.

The Reds are also paying Jose Trevino around $6 million per year right now, which is a deal that has aged quite poorly for the Reds.

Stephenson has been a consistent staple in the middle of the Reds' lineup for the last few years. When he's healthy and firing on all cylinders, he's one of the best offensive catchers in the league. He's posted an OPS+ of at least 100 in six of his seven seasons in the big leagues.

The fan base has seemingly fallen in love with Stephenson over the last few years, too. It was a very emotional time in Cincinnati at the trade deadline this year, as the entire fan base awaited a trade that would send the veteran to a new team, but it never came. Instead, the Reds held onto him, and now we all have a better understanding of why.

Considering the lack of catching depth in free agency, this is a huge steal for the Reds. If they hadn't landed Stephenson, they would have been at risk of starting Trevino in a bulk of the games next year.

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