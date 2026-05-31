Reds Salvage Series Finale Against Braves, But Elly De La Cruz Injury Looms Large

Here’s the good news: the Reds won on Sunday, a 6-4 win over the Atlanta Braves to salvage a game in the three-game series.

Now for the bad news: Elly De La Cruz left the win Sunday with what the team is calling “right hamstring tightness.”

Let’s dive deeper into that and the other takeaways from Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Braves Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park

Worst Nightmare Realized in the Fifth

A lot can be said about Elly De La Cruz. Very few of those things come in the critical sense. One thing that has been talked about is the lack of days off for him, especially since Terry Francona took over as manager. But maybe another way to look at it is the fact that De La Cruz has been healthy the entire time he has been with the Reds. He’s never been on the injured list… until likely now.

In the bottom of the fifth, De La Cruz led off with a shot to the right-center gap. It looked like an extra-base hit, should have been at least. But as De La Cruz rounded first, he pulled up and limped back to the bag. He was removed within seconds after the ball was thrown back in. A devastating moment for De La Cruz and Reds fans in Great American Ball Park. It was reported shortly afterwards that De La Cruz left the game with hamstring tightness.

Now, the thinking shifts to how the Reds may have to deal with Elly on the IL. This already for a team decimated by injuries. The Reds have never had to deal with De La Cruz being on the injured list. For a team that has already faced adversity on the injury front, now they’ll have to find a way back into the thick of the race without their superstar player and face of the franchise.

Nick Lodolo Gives the Reds what they Needed

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

With a depleted and overworked bullpen, it was paramount that Lodolo found a way to pitch deep into the ball game. That’s exactly what he did.

Pitching against a hot Braves’ lineup, Lodolo pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. Considering that Lodolo allowed a leadoff home run to Ronald Acuña Jr. on the very first pitch of the game, it was a very good outing.

Lodolo threw 100 pitches, by far the most he’s thrown since coming off the injured list. He threw 61 strikes and struck out four, working around four walks.

It looks like the Reds, right now, have three starters who you know will deliver every time they take the mound. That’s a huge advantage this team has, but they have to capitalize by winning nearly every time Lodolo, Chase Burns, and Andrew Abbott take the mound.

Offense Capitalizes on Opportunities

The Reds’ offense put pressure on the Braves early and often Sunday afternoon. Ten hits, five double, a home run by Eugenio Suárez was what the Reds unleashed on Sunday.

The Reds scored one run in the third through seventh innings after a run in the first. De La Cruz, JJ Bleday, and Spencer Steer each had two hits, while Sal Stewart, Suárez, Will Benson and P.J. Higgins each added hits of their own. That’s a productive all-around day for the Reds’ offense.

On Deck

The Reds stay home for the start of next week against as they host the Kansas City Royals for three games.

All three games, Monday-Wednesday, will start at 7:10 E.T. on Reds.TV and 700WLW.

Chase Burns (7-1, 1.96 ERA) will take the mound Monday, looking to continue his stellar first half of the season.

Andrew Abbott (4-3, 3.88 ERA) will follow on Tuesday night, looking to build on an incredible bounce-back month in May.

Chris Paddack (0-7, 6.90 ERA) will start on Wednesday for the Reds.