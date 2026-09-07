Reds Seeking Fourth Straight Series Win as They Take on Dodgers in Three-Game Series

All of the talk surrounding the Cincinnati Reds entering the final month of the regular season was about the brutal schedule that awaited them. How has the team responded? Just like everyone expected, with two series wins over playoff caliber teams.

The Reds have started September with series wins over the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers. Going back to their final series in August against the Chicago Cubs, the Reds are now riding a three series winning streak. Their next opponent is another MLB heavyweight.

On Monday night, the Reds will begin a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know before game one's first pitch.

Coming Out Strong

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) leaves the game against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers have yet to announce who will be starting game one on the mound for their team, however, the Reds are going with their best arm to get things started.

Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79 ERA) is getting the nod in game one at Dodger Stadium. It's already been said that Burns' time on the mound for the rest of the season will be limited. But that's not going to stop the ace from leaving his mark in one of the most iconic stadiums in the league.

First pitch is set for 9:10 p.m. ET.

Sep 1, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game two will feature Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo (3-3, 5.08 ERA) taking on Tarik Skubal (8-7, 28.6 ERA). Skubal has gone six or more innings in three of his last five starts; Lodolo has only gone six innings just one time in his last five starts.

It's been a frustrating season for Lodolo, who has dealt with his blister issues all season long. However, a strong performance on Tuesday night could be the exact medicine the lefty is looking for.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder (25) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The finale on Wednesday will see Rhett Lowder (6-9, 5.43 ERA) taking on Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.67 ERA).

It's safe to say this entire series will be an uphill battle for the Reds. But there is still one major unknown on the Dodgers' side of things.

First pitch for the series finale on Wednesday is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Will Ohtani Be In Action?

Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing (68) talks with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) in the dugout during the game against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is dealing with a knee and bicep injury that currently has him listed as day-to-day. On Sunday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Maddie Lee of the Los Angeles Times that he sees Ohtani being in the lineup on Monday night.

If the Reds are going to beat the Dodgers, it looks like they will have to do it with Ohtani back in the lineup.