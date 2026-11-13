Reds Stars Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart Earn Recognition in NL MVP Voting

Chicago Cubs' outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was named the National League's Most Valuable Player on Thursday, earning all 30 first-place votes to win the award unanimously. Elly De La Cruz earned his place among the best in the National League by earning a higher ranking than some might have expected, along with the reigning Rookie of the Year earning a vote.

Elly De La Cruz Finishes Fourth In NL MVP Voting

Sep 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) throws a runner out at first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds' star shortstop put together the best all-around season of his career in 2026 and was recognized by the baseball writers by finishing fourth in MVP voting. He received 10 third-place votes, three fourth-place votes, six fifth-place votes, three sixth-place votes, and five seventh-place votes. Shohei Ohtani finished second, with Brice Turang of the Brewers finishing in third, ahead of De La Cruz.

De La Cruz had an incredible season. He mashed a career-high 30 home runs, stole 30 bases, posted a 142 OPS+ and finished with a 5.5 bWAR; the highest of his career. Not to mention his defense took a big step up this season. He cut his error total down to 18. His advanced stats back up his statistics from this past season.

He was in the 97th percentile in batting run value; his outs above average and arm strength metrics were both in the 91st percentile, and the majority of his hard-hitting metrics were all in the 90th percentile or higher. His 30-home-run, 30-stolen-base season also put him as the fourth Reds hitter to tally a 30/30 season, joining Brandon Phillips, Barry Larkin, and Eric Davis.

The 24-year-old has improved in every facet of his game in each of his four seasons at the Major League level. If the trend continues, he is well on his way to earning his place among the best in the sport.

Sal Stewart Earns MVP Vote

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (27) throws to first for an out in the first inning between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, July 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart placed 22nd in MVP voting, earning a seventh-place vote. No other Rookie of the Year finalist earned a vote. His rookie season was one of the best in Reds' and Major League Baseball history. He is just the fourth rookie ever to hit 30 or more home runs with 110 or more RBI. He also is just the second rookie ever to hit 30 or more home runs, 110 or more RBI and 15 stolen bases, joining Jose Canseco.

Stewart took home Rookie of the Year honors earlier this week, earning 20 first-place votes to beat out Carson Benge of the Mets for the award. Benge and JJ Wetherholt of the Cardinals were the only players to receive first-place votes.

This could only be the beginning for Stewart; he is still just 22 years old. The Reds have two dynamic offensive weapons in Stewart and De La Cruz. If they can put together a stronger lineup around them, they can be a competitor; the front office just needs to do their part to make that happen. The team finished with just 75 wins in 2026 and finished last in the NL Central after making the postseason in 2025.