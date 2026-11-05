Elly De La Cruz, Sal Stewart Could Make Reds History for First Time Since 1989

Without Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, the Cincinnati Reds' offense is dramatically worse than it was in 2026. Both players were named finalists for the Silver Slugger Award for their respective positions.

A rookie has won a Silver Slugger Award in each of the last four seasons; Stewart has a chance to make it five consecutive seasons. The last Cincinnati Red to win the Silver Slugger while playing a complete season with the team was Nick Castellanos in 2021.

De La Cruz's Career Season and Stewart's Rookie Domination Capped With Award Nomination

Sep 25, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For De La Cruz, 2026 was the best and most consistent season of his young career, even though he spent nearly a month on the injured list with a hamstring injury in May. The 24-year-old set a career high in home runs (30), walks, batting average (.283), on-base percentage (.365), slugging percentage (.515) and OPS (.880) while having a career low in strikeouts and errors.

In September, he played at another level offensively. He slashed. 348/.437/.719 with nine home runs, six doubles, six stolen bases, 19 RBI and won the National League Player of the Month. He played at an MVP level down the stretch of the season.

Stewart had one of the best rookie seasons in the history of Major League Baseball. He started the season off with a bang by hitting nine home runs and driving in 29 RBI with seven stolen bases, winning Rookie of the Month in April. On the season, he finished with a .263 batting average, .787 OPS, 32 home runs, and 112 RBI. He became the first Cincinnati Reds player to win the Rookie of the Month award twice in a season by winning it again in August and was named to the All-Star team.

He became just the second rookie in MLB history to have a 30-home-run, 15-stolen-base season, joining Jose Canseco. He is just the fourth rookie in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs, record 110 or more RBI at age 22 or younger, and he became just the eighth rookie ever to play in all 162 games in a season. He started 161 games.

The Reds were able to draft Stewart in the 2022 MLB draft after Nick Castellanos declined his qualifying offer in the 2021 offseason and signed with the Phillies. The Reds drafted him with their compensation pick in the first round.

Reds To Win Silver Slugger Award

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) claps after hitting a single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Chicago Cubs At Cincinnati Reds July 4 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last Red to win the Silver Slugger Award was Castellanos in 2021. Brandon Drury won it in the 2022 season, but was traded to the Padres midseason. Jay Bruce won the award in 2012 and 2013; Brandon Phillips won in 2011; Felipe Lopez won in 2005; Barry Larkin won it nine times; Eric Davis won it in 1987 and 1989; Dave Parker won in 1985 and 1986; Joe Morgan won it in 1982; Dave Concepción won in 1981 and 1982 and George Foster won in 1981.

The team has not had multiple winners in the same season since 1989, when Davis and Larkin won. One name that is surprisingly not on this list is Joey Votto. Votto was a finalist four times in his career, but never won the award. He was a finalist in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021.