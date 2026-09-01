Reds Top Prospect Already Making Waves Before Turning 20 Years Old

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some changes to their organization. They lack the depth and talent at the highest level to be a World Series threat, but they also don't have the farm system depth to have a promising future.

Still, they have quite a few talented top prospects who could be game changers in the near future, despite the depth of their organization being a bit questionable.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Reds prospect Steele Hall as one of the best prospects in baseball under the age of 20. Hall is 19 years old and currently plays for the Reds' Low-A affiliate, the Daytona Tortugas.

Steele Hall Has A Lot of Potential for the Reds

Cincinnati Reds Cactus League spring training hat for the 2026 season at the Cincinnati Reds player development complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Reds took Hall with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2025 draft based more on raw athleticism and upside than present polish, but his pro debut this year has quickly elevated his prospect profile," Reuter wrote. "A plus glove and top-of-the-scale speed were viewed as his standout tools, but he has shown more initial power than expected with a .475 slugging percentage and 11 home runs."

Hall is the Reds' No. 2 ranked prospect, trailing catching phenom Alfredo Duno, according to MLB Pipeline. Hall is best known for his speed, as he was drafted as a teenager with the belief that he was already faster than Elly De La Cruz, who's been one of the fastest players in the sport since entering the league a few seasons ago.

Hall also has a very respectable bat, as he's clubbed nearly 40 extra-base hits in his first season of pro ball. He combines that with 30 stolen bases and an OPS over .850 to form one of the best young players in the game right now.

Hall is also an above-average defender at shortstop, which boosts his value even more. He has the potential to develop into a five-tool player over the next couple of years, especially if he can keep hitting for power as he moves up the minor league ladder.

The Reds need him to develop into a superstar. Their organization lacks the depth that would give them the freedom to miss on top prospects. If Hall isn't a quality big leaguer within the next couple of years, the Reds could be set back in their pursuit of winning.

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