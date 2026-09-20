Reds Top Prospect Making Waves After Dominant Season in Minor Leagues

The Cincinnati Reds have struggled for most of the season after getting off to a hot start in March and April. Since then, they've been one of the worst teams in the league. Even then, the Reds have a few exciting players on the roster.

Elly De La Cruz has been one of the best players in the league this season. He's one of the only players in the game with a WAR greater than 6.0. He's potentially headed for a season with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases if he can finish strong. Sal Stewart seems to be headed for the National League Rookie of the Year award. He has well over 100 RBIs at this point. Chase Burns has also emerged as one of the best young pitchers in the game.

The Reds also have a few top prospects to be excited about.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of high praise for top Reds catcher prospect Alfredo Duno, even going as far as to list him as the Reds' minor league player of the year.

Alfredo Duno Has Been Incredible in the Minor Leagues

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Duno looks the part of a future franchise catcher, with an advanced hit tool, plus raw power, strong defensive skills and the intangibles needed to anchor a pitching staff," Reuter wrote. "With a .322/.406/.488 line and 13 extra-base hits in 32 games since he was promoted to Double-A, the 20-year-old might be ready to push for the starting job in the majors by 2028."

Duno is the Reds' top-rated prospect for a reason. He has the potential to be an elite offensive prospect while playing a defense-minded position at catcher. Having a catcher who can double as a middle-of-the-lineup bat is one of the more valuable things in baseball.

This year, Duno has slashed .281/.395/.504 with 19 home runs, a triple, 22 doubles, and 61 RBI split between High-A and Double-A. Since being promoted to Double-A, he has been a better bat-to-ball hitter while his OPS remains around .900. His in-game power is one of his more impressive traits, which makes him a very intriguing prospect to watch. If he can continue to advance his game while working up the minor league ladder, there's a chance he debuts in Cincinnati next year.

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