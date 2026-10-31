Reds Veteran Pitcher Projected to Sign 1-Year, $3.9 Million Deal in Free Agency

The Cincinnati Reds need to make some big decisions this offseason. They were quite disappointing after the first month of the season. As a result, they never had a realistic shot at winning the National League Central or landing a spot in the postseason.

This offseason, the Reds could look to make trades if they want to bring in more talent. There are holes all over the roster. But the most likely scenario sees the Reds trading away talent in an attempt to sustain some success over the next few years.

In free agency, the Reds have more big decisions to make. They have free agents like Brady Singer and Tyler Stephenson who could leave town. Stephenson is somebody who the Reds will likely want back in the Queen City, but Singer could walk.

Pierce Johnson is Likely Headed Elsewhere in Free Agency

Sep 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Pierce Johnson (52) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pierce Johnson is an underrated free agent for the Reds this offseason. He has the talent to be a solid bullpen arm, but the Reds might not want to bring him back. Spotrac projects him to sign a one-year contract worth around $4 million in free agency this winter. Their exact projection is for $3.927 million on a one-year deal.

Johnson was very good for the last few seasons, but he wasn't exceptional last season with the Reds. Johnson posted a 4.62 ERA across 56 appearances. He was reliable, but the production wasn't great. Johnson didn't have tremendous swing-and-miss stuff this year, which is why his ERA ballooned above 4.50 this season.

This is going to put the Reds in a tough spot. They could likely afford to re-sign the righty if they'd like to, but it's going to come down to how they value their bullpen. They have $4 million to spend in free agency, but with how cheap the Reds' front office typically is, it wouldn't be shocking to see them prefer to use minor league arms on pre-arbitration-level deals rather than giving a veteran like Johnson more than a few million dollars.

Somebody in the league is bound to give Johnson the contract that he wants. He might need to prove himself again in Spring Training, but the veteran righty should find a contract this offseason. It just might not come with the Reds.

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