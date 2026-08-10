Reds' Weekend Results Were Further Proof Front Office Fumbled Trade Deadline

There was some slight optimism surrounding the Cincinnati Reds as they entered a three-game series with the Washington Nationals over the weekend. Unfortunately, that ended with the Reds being swept.

The pipe dream that this team can still sneak into the postseason is basically on life support at this moment as they begin a series with the American League Central leading Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

With so much going against this franchise at the moment, wouldn't it have made sense for the front office to sell a few more pieces at the trade deadline just one week ago? If anything, the team's performance over the weekend is a terrible reminder of how the front office fumbled the future of this team.

Aug 6, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (46) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the front office truly felt this team should be competing for a playoff spot, then why would they ship Nathaniel Lowe to the Cleveland Guardians? In the Reds' 7-1 loss on Sunday, it would've been nice to see the team have a power bat instead of manager Terry Francona having to use TJ Friedl to pinch-hit for Ke'Bryan Hayes.

Yes, JJ Bleday has been a bright spot in a rather dull season. But is he really going to be a permanent fixture in the Reds' outfield for the long term? Chances seem slim on that, so why couldn't a move be made?

Aug 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Athletics in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then you have Tyler Stephenson drama. The Reds catcher was emotional after what he thought might be his last game in Cincinnati in the home dugout. Instead, the Reds decided to keep Stephenson, who is a free agent at the end of the year.

Personally, I would love for the Reds to keep Stephenson. But once again, are fans really going to trust this front office to pay him the money he wants? If Stephenson walks in the winter, not moving him at the trade deadline should make Nick Krall's seat as general manager white-hot.

Timing

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The front office is and should take 99.9% of the blame when it comes to what happened at the trade deadline. However, injuries and a lack of desire to have Reds assets deserve part of the blame as well.

Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Spencer Steer would have been three candidates who could have brought back a great return for the Reds. But no team is asking about damaged goods. Then you have Eugenio Suarez.

Suarez is one of the most beloved Reds of all-time. However, his homecoming is going to be one forgotten by most. The front office may have wanted to deal him, but you have to imagine the line of suitors wasn't very long.

A team that is struggling isn't struggling over one thing. The Reds' 2026 season has been a collection of failures from different avenues. The sad part is, the future doesn't feel any brighter.