Reds Young Infielder Has Been Cincinnati's 'Most Pleasant Prospect Surprise'

The Cincinnati Reds have received quite a bit of production from young talent on their roster this season.

Sal Stewart, a rookie this year, has been one of the top young players in baseball. He has a good chance to compete for the National League Rookie of the Year award. Chase Burns, a second-year pitcher, is one of the top pitchers in the NL, too.

But the Reds still have a lot of exciting things going on down in their farm system. In fact, there's a prospect currently pushing for a promotion to the big leagues over the coming weeks.

MLB.com's Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra, and Jonathan Mayo recently put together a list of each team's most pleasant prospect surprise. For the Reds, they listed the top infield prospect, Edwin Arroyo.

Edwin Arroyo Has Been a Nice Surprise for the Reds

Chattanooga infielder Edwin Arroyo (4) throws the ball after getting Knoxville infielder Pedro Ramirez (2) out during a minor league baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and Chattanooga Lookouts at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on June 3, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Drafted back in 2021 out of Puerto Rico by the Mariners and traded to the Reds in the Luis Castillo deal at the 2022 Trade Deadline, Arroyo was in the Top 100 in the past, missed all of 2024 following a torn left labrum, and didn’t show much impact at the plate in a full 2025 season," they wrote. "The Reds still thought he might get back to the player he was pre-surgery and added him to their 40-man roster and it sure is looking like a good decision. The 22-year-old has a .348/.411/.601 line over 44 games with Triple-A Louisville, with 22 extra-base hits (nine homers). He’s back in the Top 100 and loudly knocking on the big league door as the Reds have some infield issues he could help solve soon."

Arroyo was good in 2022 during his first year of pro ball. He was solid in 2023. But he missed all of 2024 with a shoulder injury. Last season, he hit for a good average, but his power had seemingly been zapped, leading to a .716 OPS on the year in Double-A.

But this season, Arroyo is slashing .344/.406/.590 with an OPS of nearly 1.000. He's already crushed nine home runs, five triples, and eight doubles this season while playing at the Triple-A level for the first time. Having his production rise to a new level, while his power is beginning to showcase itself, is a huge win for the Reds.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.