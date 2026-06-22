Report: Reds Expected to Promote Veteran Reliever After Dominant Run at Triple-A Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds are promoting reliever Julian Garcia from Triple-A Louisville, according to Ken Rosenthal. Garcia was drafted in the 10th round in 2016 and has pitched well in 2026. The 31-year-old is 3-0 with a 3.03 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. That averages out to be 13.6 strikeouts per nine.

Garcia Adds to An Improving Bullpen

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Julian Garcia (61) gestures after striking out Chicago White Sox catcher Josh Breaux (70) at the conclusion of the ninth inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at Camel Back Ranch Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Reds won 3-2. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bullpen in recent games has been performing better over the last week. In the series versus the New York Mets, they allowed just three walks between Chase Petty, Brock Burk, and Caleb Furguson, with Furguson walking two on Monday. On Tuesday, they walked three with Sam Moll walking two and, besides Chris Paddack, allowing two earned runs over 4 1/3 innings, he only walked one. In the Yankees' series, the bullpen only allowed three walks in the entire series in a series win over the Yankees in Yankee Stadium, with Zach Maxwell walking two on Friday night.

Garcia has walked just 12 batters in 35 2/3 innings this season in Triple-A Louisville and has a batting average against of .202. He does a good job of missing bats and getting weak contact. With Pierce Johnson set to return to the club in the coming days as he continues his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville and Emilio Pagan set to begin a rehab assignment soon, Garcia will be a nice addition to help bridge the bullpen before they return.

Garcia signed with the Reds in August of 2025. He was drafted by the Phillies in 2016 in the 10th round and pitched his entire career with their organization. He will be making his Major League debut.

Around the Minor Leagues

Louisville Falls 10-1 In Elly’s Final Rehab Start

Elly De La Cruz goes 0-3 in what appears to be his final rehab start. Hector Rodriguez went 2-3 with a double and a walk. Ivan Johnson went 2-3 with an RBI and a walk and Austin Hendrick went 1-4. Sam Benschoter allowed three runs (one earned) in three innings pitched with five hits and a walk.

Chattanooga Wins 11-4 in Series Finale

The Lookouts were carried by home runs from Ruben Ibarra and Julio Carreras and a four-RBI day from Ryan McCrystal. Ibarra went 2-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk. Carreras went 2-4 with a home run, a double and an RBI. Jay Allen went 1-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI. Allen is batting .271 with a .781 OPS on the season. Nate Peterson pitched four innings with two hits, one earned run, a walk and d four strikeouts. Steffon Moore has yet to allow a run since signing out of independent ball. He pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Daytona Explodes For 14 Runs In Win Over St. Lucie

Ichiro Cano finished a double shy of the cycle on Sunday. He went 4-6 with a home run, a triple and four RBI as his average climbs to .252 on the season. Pablo Nunez went 2-5 with three RBI. Kyle Henley went 2-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and two walks. Tyson Lewis went 1-4 with a walk. 2025 third-round pick Mason Morris pitched four innings with six hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and four strikeouts. Dominic Scheffler pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts.

Dayton’s game was canceled due to weather.