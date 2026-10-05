Sal Stewart's Record-Setting Rookie Season Earns Major Recognition

If you were to ask anyone inside the Reds organization, I believe Sal Stewart exceeded all expectations that could have been asked of him in his rookie season. He was the Reds’ most productive player offensively while also playing first base full-time for the first time in his baseball career. On Monday, it was announced that he is recognized as a finalist for the Hank Aaron Award. He is the only rookie nominated for the award, solidifying his case for Rookie of the Year honors.

A Rookie Season For The Ages

Sep 18, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (27) reacts against the Chicago Cubs after the third out in the top of the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart put together one of the best rookie seasons not only in Reds' history, but in Major League Baseball history. He is one of just two rookies with a 30-home-run, 100-RBI, 15-stolen-base season, joining Jose Canseco 40 years ago. He's just the fifth rookie ever to have a 30-home-run, 100-RBI season at 22 years of age or younger; he was the first Reds player to win Rookie of the Month multiple times in a season; he's one of just four rookies in Major League Baseball history to hit 30 or more home runs with 110 or more RBI, joining Albert Pujols, Aaron Judge, and Pete Alonso; and he became just the eighth rookie ever to play in all 162 games in a season.

As far as his stats this season as a whole, he finished third in MLB in RBI, 15th in home runs, and led the Reds in home runs and hits. Defensively, he played first base for the first time as an everyday player in the big leagues. He played just one game in Triple-A last season at the position before he was promoted. He played in just 11 games last season at first base. He was respectable at the position, only having one error and posting a .987 fielding percentage this season.

For his place in Reds' rookie history, he finished six home runs behind Frank Robinson's rookie home run record with 32. He set the Reds rookie record for the most RBIs in a season with 112 and he set a Reds' rookie record for the most home runs before the All-Star break with 20. Not to mention, he was an All-Star in his first season as well.

Is First Base His Permanent Home?

Sep 6, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart fields the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick for an out, in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart came through the farm system as a second and third baseman. When the Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes at the trade deadline in 2025, that raised the question of where the team was going to play Stewart defensively. He played a solid first base this season, but is that where the team sees him permanently?

Hayes was really bad offensively this season, posting an OPS just barely north of .400 at .419. His defense took a dive this season, as did his availability. He had the second-lowest fielding percentage of his career and had multiple stays on the injured list. Should the Reds decide to make a change with Hayes, Stewart has experience at third to give the team options to add a bat that can play first base.

Whether or not that happens, the Reds still have a lot of work to do this offseason if they want to improve on their 75-win season.