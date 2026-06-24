Same Story Different Day, Cincinnati Reds Fall to Milwaukee Brewers 2-0

After a frustrating extra-innings loss on Monday night, the Cincinnati Reds looked to even the odds against the Milwaukee Brewers in Tuesday night's game.

The start of the game mirrored Monday night's showdown, as neither offense could find any rhythm at the plate. But an unlucky moment for the Reds kicked the door wide open for the ultimate opportunist team, the Brewers, to take advantage and grab the 2-0 win and the first series victory over the Reds this season.

Tuesday's loss to the Brewers means the Reds have dropped nine straight series to Milwaukee at Great American Ball Park. Let's recap a game that we've all seen so many times that it's starting to become tradition.

Terrible Luck

May 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Left-hander Nick Lodolo was well on his way to a solid performance in his start on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Reds can't have anything nice this season.

In the top of the fourth inning, Lodolo was drilled in his throwing wrist by a comebacker from Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio. The Reds' broadcast revealed the comebacker came off the bat at nearly 108 mph. Lodolo managed to fight through the pain and get out of the fourth inning; however, it would be his final inning of the game. Prior to the injury to Lodolo, the Reds starter had not even allowed a hit. Lodolo finished his evening with six strikeouts, allowing just two hits after the injury.

Are we finally allowed to say this franchise is cursed?

Is Anyone There?

Cincinnati Reds center fielder Blake Dunn (59) flies out in the third inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The game was scoreless after four innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Lodolo's surprise exit, the Reds turned to the bullpen and the freshly called-up reliever Julian Garcia. Garcia had a strong debut, but walks would hunt the debut pitcher in the end as they left him on the hook for the loss. However, the Reds' offense should also be on that hook.

The Reds' offense couldn't even muster up one run to help a bullpen that kept them in such an important game. This team can't seem to have it all at once, and it costs them in another big game on Tuesday night.

Up Next

Shirtless fans cheer in the right field seats in the ninth inning of the MLB National League Central game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, June 22, 2026. The Brewers won, 2-1, in 10 innings. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, it's hard to even have the tarps off for this team. Wednesday night's matchup with the Brewers is the series finale before the Reds travel to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend

On the hill in the finale for the Reds will be Rhett Lowder, whose last appearance was in the opening series loss to the New York Yankees this past Friday. Tuesday couldn't have gone worse from a starting pitching standpoint. Maybe the baseball gods will be on Lowder's side in the finale and help avoid the Reds from being swept by a National League Central foe.