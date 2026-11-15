Scott Boras Sends Disappointing Message About Elly De La Cruz's Future With Reds

The Cincinnati Reds have one of the most important offseasons in recent franchise memory ahead of them this year, and it's already off to a rough start. Their closer, Emilio Pagán, opted out of his player option with the Reds and has already agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers. They have multiple other key free agents, too, including slugger Eugenio Suárez and catcher Tyler Stephenson.

But they could also explore contract extensions with stars like Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz. They found a deal with their ace, Chase Burns, midway through the season this year. They have reportedly put offers on the table to De La Cruz in the past, but it doesn't seem like any of their offers were relatively close. De La Cruz's agent, Scott Boras, is notorious for bringing his players to free agency so they can be a part of a bidding war with the biggest markets in the league.

Recently, Boras spoke to the idea of the Reds signing De La Cruz to a contract extension, and he seemed to hint that there's almost no chance that the two sides could come together.

Scott Boras Trashes Reds Front Office Compared to NL Central

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz (44) and right fielder Noelvi Marte (4) celebrate a win after the ninth inning of the MLB Interleague game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Athletics at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026. The Reds completed a sweet of the Athletics with a 6-5 win. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Boras spoke about how the Reds do business and suggested that they won't have a chance to sign a player like De La Cruz to a long-term deal because they operate in the same way that they operated 20 years ago. The game has evolved, and so have most of the teams in the league, including the other teams in the National League Central. Boras made a point to emphasize how the other teams in the division have adapted with the times.

The Reds are one of the cheapest teams in the league. At this point, it seems as though nobody takes them very seriously. Boras' recent interview puts that on full display.

This idea is exactly why De La Cruz finds himself mixed up in trade rumors. If his agent is this confident that the Reds won't be able to give him a reasonable offer, it's only a matter of time before the superstar leaves town. Would it make sense for the Reds to trade him now while he's at his peak value? Fans, analysts, and front office members will argue about this. But it seems like he won't be back in Cincinnati beyond his rookie contract.

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