Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds Have Chance to Build Momentum Against Twins

Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) walks in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, April 16, 2026. The Giants won 3-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Reds wrapped up their series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon, losing to the Giants by a score of 3-0.

The Reds will now depart home for a road trip marked by six games in six days. The Reds will face the Minnesota Twins in a three-game series in Minnesota starting tomorrow, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 P.M.

The Twins have had a better-than-average start to their season, as they sit at 11-8 through their first 19 games. The Twins are also winners of four of their last five games.

Twins right-handed pitcher Joe Ryan is in line to start against the Reds in game one of the series. Ryan holds a 2-1 record so far this season, with an ERA of 3.80 to go along with his 22 strikeouts.

Brandon Williamson Likely to get nod to Start Series for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) prepares to pitch in the first inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 11, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Reds will likely put Brandon Williamson on the bump for game No. 1. Williamson has a 1-1 record with an ERA of 5.28 and 10 strikeouts in 15.1 innings pitched this year. Williamson had a roller coaster of an outing in his last game against the Angels, as he scattered three hits across four innings and struck out three, but he also allowed three earned runs.

Reds Need Bats to Wake up on Road Trip

Apr 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly de la Cruz, right, celebrates with designated hitter Eugenio Suárez after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. Players and coaches will wear No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day around the league. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Reds' hitting will have to pick up quickly, and the series against the Twins would be a great time to do it. The Reds currently have the second-worst batting average among MLB teams, at No. 29 with a .207 team batting average. Minnesota is ranked at No. 17 among all MLB teams in batting average with a .232.

Andrew Abbott is in line to start game No. 2 of the series for Cincinnati. Abbott has struggled in the early going of the 2026 season, with a 0-2 record. Abbott has a 5.85 ERA and struggled in his last outing against the Angels, where he tossed three innings and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits.

Brady Singer in Line to Close out Series

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) delivers a pitch in the third inning between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball in Cincinnati on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reds pitcher Brady Singer will likely close out the series, unless Reds manager Terry Francona wants to give a young arm some experience. Singer struggled early in the season, but bounced back nicely this week with a good outing vs the San Francisco Giants. Singer picked up his first win of the season as he tossed six innings and allowed just one earned run on six hits.