The Cincinnati Reds were set for a tough test on Friday night against Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. However, the Reds' pitching overmatched their opponent once again.

Brandon Williamson has looked solid since his first start against the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Williamson kept the Reds in control of the game throughout his entire time on the mound on Friday night.

The Twins were able to get base runners, but Williamson did a great job of evading any damage. They were only able to muster up 3 hits against him.

The Reds' offense was also quiet tonight with only four hits, but Eugenio Suarez was the hero delivering the big two-run double in the fourth inning.

Here are our takeaways from the Reds' 2-1 win over the Twins on Friday night.

Brandon Williamson Shines in Front of Friends and Family

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The Minnesota native did a great job on Friday night. There was an added boost in the air for Williamson, who has now thrown two gems in his last three starts. He was able to go 5 1/3 innings, allowing 3 hits, and one earned run tonight in his second win of the season.

He has really settled in after that first start. Williamson is more comfortable on the mound, which is great to see after missing all of last season. The Reds have had a stellar start to the season from the rotation and their stout bullpen. Until Nick Lodolo and Hunter Greene are back in the rotation, the Reds will need B-Will to replicate this performance.

Eugenio Suarez Continues To Earn His Contract

Suarez was great in all aspects of his game tonight. He broke the game open with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the fourth inning. It was the first extra base hit from a righty against Joe Ryan on the season. He would add a base hit in the top of the 7th as well.

He was also responsible for a massive double play turned in the bottom of the fifth to get out of a bases-loaded jam. It was always going to be an exciting homecoming for Suarez and the Reds, but he has lived up to the expectations so far this season.

There is no reason to expect him to be an All-Star-level player, but the Reds were in desperate need of offense production after last season, and Suarez has provided a consistent and confident bat in the lineup.

Elly De La Cruz Appreciation

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So often, when you are the best player on the team, the expectations are so high that it is nearly impossible to live up to them. Elly De La Cruz consistently improves his game and elevates the Reds. It can be taken for granted a lot of the time, but it shouldn't.

He scored a run, walked, and smashed a double tonight. His average nears the .270 mark, and he is still the most dependable player in the lineup. He has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games with six extra-base hits in that span.

It wasn't the best game of all time for him tonight, but it's another game where you can appreciate how important he is to this roster. When the rest of the lineup isn't producing, you can always count on him.

The Reds will look to continue the momentum tomorrow afternoon when Andrew Abbott takes on Taj Bradley at 2:10 PM Eastern Time in Minnesota.