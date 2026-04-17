Brandon Williamson's Start in Minnesota Means More Than Just Another Game

Brandon Williamson has made 29 starts for the Cincinnati Reds across three seasons in the big leagues. But across those starts, Williamson has never faced the Minnesota Twins, and he's never pitched in Minnesota.

Why does that matter? Because Williamson is from Trimont, Minnesota, which is less than a three-hour drive from the Twins' home stadium. As a result, Williamson expects over 100 of his friends and family from his hometown to be in attendance on Friday night when he toes the mound in Minnesota against the Twins.

“It’s awesome,” Williamson said, via Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith. “It’s ‘Bring All of my Close Friends and Family to Work Day.”

Brandon Williamson Returns Home for Reds-Twins Start

Apr 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The town of Trimont, Minnesota, is home to 705 people, according to the 2020 census. The Banks in Cincinnati is said to be fit to house more than 3,000 residents, which is more than four times as many people as Williamson's hometown.

With that number in mind, it seems like a pretty big deal that over 100 of these 700 residents will travel the two-and-a-half-hour trek to see Williamson pitch.

Who's going to be there?

“Everybody,” Williamson said, via Goldsmith. “Everyone knows everyone down there (Trimont is in southern Minnesota). Anyone that’s been around and followed me and shot me a text, they’re pretty excited to come. And I’m excited to see them.”

The city of Cincinnati has a population of over 300,000 residents, but Williamson hasn't always been a big city person. Trimont is in the middle of the country.

From the Country to the Big City

Apr 6, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brandon Williamson (55) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“It’s maybe two hours from everything,” Williamson said, via Goldsmith. “I grew up in the country.”

Going from a hometown in the middle of nowhere to a big city was likely a shock to Williamson's system. But he seemed to have all he needed in Trimont growing up.

“It’s in the country,” Williamson said, via Goldsmith. “There are like three buildings. There’s a butcher shop, a steakhouse and a house. That’s it. It’s in the middle of nowhere. It’s got the best steaks in the state. Give it a Google. Take a look at it.”

It will likely be a very special scene at the ballpark on Friday. Given the fact that it's expected to be right around freezing temperatures at game time, the game likely won't be close to a sellout. As a result, Williamson's fan club should be heard loud and clear on the broadcast and in the stadium.

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