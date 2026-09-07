Spencer Steer Reveals Biggest Concern as He Works His Way Back From Wrist Injury

Spencer Steer has not played a game for the Cincinnati Reds since July 26, when he injured his wrist swinging at a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium. This was the first time he has ever been placed on the injured list in his career, and so far it's been a lengthy stay.

He's still unable to swing a bat, but the Reds are working to get more updates this week when he goes for a follow-up appointment on the partially torn sheath protecting the ligaments in his wrist, as reported by Charlie Goldsmith on Charlie's Chalkboard.

Surgery Is Still Not Off The Table

Jul 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Spencer Steer (7) is checked on by Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) and training staff during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A sheath is a fluid-filled membrane that surrounds a tendon. The sheath protects ligaments from nearby bone; injuring the sheath causes the ligaments to become unstable. Steer has been hopeful to refrain from surgery, but surgery is still an option if the next appointment determines if it's necessary.

“The big thing is the stability of the tendon,” Steer told Charlie Goldsmith. “It’s the whole reason I’m injured. The tendon isn’t stable. That’s why I didn’t get out of the brace the last time I saw him. He didn’t feel like the tendon was stable enough. Hopefully, I get the green light to keep progressing.”

In the seven games prior to the injury, Steer was cold at the plate, slashing just .125/.192/.417 with two home runs. His best month was in May, when he hit .304 with a .784 OPS and seven extra-base hits. If there is a surgical repair, there's uncertainty about a specific timetable for a return to baseball activities. A typical recovery is around three months, but it wasn't specified whether that was the time before he could swing a bat or return to game action.

His right arm is still in a splint; it has been since the injury, and even if the follow-up goes well this week, he's not certain when he can swing a bat. Before the injury, Steer was ranked in the top 20 in Major League Baseball in barrel percentage at 12.4 percent.

“If you don’t use your wrist for six weeks, the tendons and muscles get stiff and get weak,” Steer said. “It’s a process, getting that range of motion and strength back. This time was spent to let it heal and not bother it. The main thing is don’t rush just because I feel good. There’s a chance I could reinjure it if I swing a bat too early. I’m leaning on the experts. It’s not like I’m rushing back to play a game this year. I’m trying to take my time.”

Steer's offensive production is surely missed. He was near the top on the team in home runs before the injury and was squaring up the baseball far more consistently than he has in years prior.

A Season of Frustration

May 3, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds center fielder TJ Friedl (29) fields a hit by the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds had one of the worst stretches of any team from the beginning of May through nearly the All-Star break, having one of the worst records in baseball after winning 20 games through April and leading the National League Central going into the new month. A bullpen collapse and injuries to key players were key factors to the team's lack of success and caused the season to spiral out of control.

“We let it snowball on us,” Steer said. “We had that one road trip (in early May) where we couldn’t win a game. It snowballed on us a little too much. Sometimes, that’s all it takes. A bad two-week stretch that you let get away from you, and it’s too deep of a hole to dig out of. Then it felt like every time we strung a couple of wins together, we’d find a way to lose a couple.”

The Reds’ record from May 1 through July 7 was 21-37, the worst record in the league during that time frame. A three-game sweep in Pittsburgh followed by a four-game sweep in Chicago started it all. In Pittsburgh, they tied a record for the most consecutive walks in a game with seven, something that had not happened in 43 years.

“It’s just been a frustrating year,” Steer said. “A lot of guys would admit that they’re underperforming their own expectations. That’s a part of the game. We had high hopes entering the year. We felt like we had a really good team. The talent level currently on this team and the talent level for the entire year, we just underperformed. We could have been a lot better. It’s easy to say a team looks good on paper. You’ve got to go out and execute.”

The Reds are currently sitting 6 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot with 19 games remaining, with a record of 69-74. Their toughest stretch of baseball has started, but they've won three consecutive series against the Padres, Cubs, and Brewers. They travel to Los Angeles on Monday to play the Dodgers before traveling to Milwaukee. They're playing some good baseball now, but it may be too little, too late.