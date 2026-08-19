Terry Francona Has High Praise for Cincinnati Reds’ Breakout Bullpen Arm

The Cincinnati Reds have dealt with a widely inconsistent bullpen this season. In April, they were rated as the best bullpen in Major League Baseball. From May through the All-Star break, they were the worst bullpen in baseball. They currently have two relievers I have confidence in, and one has been untouchable in August.

Luis Mey Is Reaching His Potential

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luis Mey (47) reacts after a play in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds recalled Mey on August 5 from Triple-A Louisville after allowing just three earned runs in 13 2/3 innings. He did walk 12 batters, but batters only hit .200 against him. Since being recalled, he has been the team’s best reliever. In 8 2/3 innings since returning to the big-league club, he has not allowed a run and has walked just one batter. Reds manager Terry Francona spoke about Mey's success on MLB Network Radio on Tuesday.

"What they did in Triple-A was they started him," Francona said, "so he could pitch a little bit and not just come out of the bullpen and throw as hard as he can for one inning. I really think that helped. The command of his fastball is vastly improving. Yesterday, he threw some 98, 99’s that looked like bowling balls. When you've got that much movement and you're throwing strikes, it can get pretty special."

He did not make the active roster coming out of Spring Training this season. His command was bad, and he allowed a batting average against him of .324. He was optioned down to Triple-A and was recalled on April 29. He allowed a run in two innings on the 29th, and his only hit was a home run. He pitched well in May, allowing five hits in 6 1/3 innings, but he walked at least one batter every outing, and six for the month. He was optioned down on May 17 and recalled again on June 2. He was sent back down on June 7 and spent the next month working on his craft in Triple-A.

"Backing it up in our game is huge," Francona said. “He’s started to do that now three, four times. If this stays here, we're going to be really thrilled."

Mey has the back end of the bullpen stuff. While in the minor leagues, he threw the fastest pitch ever recorded in the Reds' High-A affiliate's ballpark history at 103 miles per hour back in 2024. That offseason, the Reds added him to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He made his debut in 2025 on May 1, 2025, and did not allow a hit or a walk in an inning with a strikeout. He allowed just two runs in his first 11 appearances. Ultimately, his lack of command has handcuffed his ability to find a long-term stay at the big-league level over his young career.

If the success continues for Mey, the Reds may look to throw him into more pressure situations. If those are successful, he could be a potential closer option going into Spring Training next season.