Terry Francona’s Latest Chase Burns Comments Leave One Big Question Unanswered

The Reds have not come out and said it, but there is a general consensus that starting pitcher Chase Burns is on some sort of innings limit this season.

Burns is set to make his 23rd start of the season on Friday night against the Miami Marlins. He's thrown 124 innings this season, which is already a career high.

On Thursday, Reds manager Terry Francona was asked how his workload affects the team's planning.

“None. None. None,” Francona told MLB.com's Zach Sweet. “We have to try to win the game today, and then we’ll try to win the game tomorrow. He’s fine. He’s in a range. He’s in a good place.”

Burns has struggled of late, but it's hard to tell if it's because of fatigue. In his last three starts, Burns has given up 11 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings. He has also walked seven batters over those three starts.

What Francona's Comments Mean

Aug 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Francona’s comments make one thing clear. The Reds aren’t concerned about Burns’ workload right now. However, they don’t provide much clarity about what the plan will be as his innings continue to climb.

The veteran skipper saying Burns is “in a range” suggests the organization has some sort of workload range they are comfortable with. The problem is that he didn’t explain what that range is, how close Burns is to the upper end of it, or what the Reds plan to do once he gets there.

For now, it appears to be business as usual. Burns will continue taking the ball every fifth day, and the Reds don’t seem interested in altering their approach anytime soon.

Reds Reliever to Go on Rehab Assignment

Jun 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Tony Santillan (64) throws to first to get Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick (not pictured) out in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tony Santillan was placed on the injured list back in June due to a left oblique strain. On Friday, the Reds announced that he is going on a rehab assignment, which is good news for Cincinnati's bullpen.

Santillan was turning his season around when he got hurt. After a rough start to the season, the veteran reliever gave up just one earned run over his last eight appearances. Over those eight innings, Santillan gave up just four hits and only walked one batter.

On Thursday, Francona announced that closer Emilio Pagan was dealing with hand soreness. If Pagan is forced to miss time, it'll be all the more important for Santillan to be back and healthy again.

The Reds and Marlins kick off a three-game series at Great American Ball Park at 6:10 ET on Friday night.