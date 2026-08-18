By the Numbers: This Breakout Star Has Been Dominant for the Reds

The Cincinnati Reds haven't had the best bullpen all season. It was dominant for a few weeks early in the year, but it completely fell off as the Reds plummeted down the standings a month or two into the year.

They've had some very disappointing pieces in the bullpen this year, as Connor Phillips struggled to stay in the strike zone before being demoted to Triple-A earlier in the season. But they've also had some very encouraging breakout players like Luis Mey and Tejay Antone. Specifically, Mey has been incredible since returning to the Reds roster.

Luis Mey Has Been Incredible This Month

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Mey (47) celebrates as he walks for the dugout in the eighth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Reds led 2-0 after three innings. The Reds won 15-1. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mey has bounced between Triple-A and the big leagues this season. He made a few appearances in April and May, but the results weren't great. He had a disastrous appearance in June and didn't return to the Reds until August.

But since returning to the Reds, Mey has been incredible. He's tossed 8 2/3 innings and has yet to surrender a run. The 25-year-old has allowed five hits and issued one walk while striking out 13 hitters. His slider has profiled as one of the best pitches in the game right now, as it routinely posts a Stuff+ rating over 112. Anything over 100 is above average.

Mey has been dominant with the sinker, too, which routinely runs up near 100 miles per hour. But these two pitches have always existed. What's changed to make him so dominant?

What's Changed for Luis Mey?

Aug 15, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Luis Mey (47) reacts after a play in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest key to Mey's success has been his command. He's not walking guys at the same rate that he did in his first few months this year. After issuing 11 walks in his first 8 2/3 innings at the big league level this season, he's found his command. According to TJStats, Mey's zone percentage (the rate of pitches that he throws in the strike zone) has gone from 44 percent to 59 percent. Mey was one of the worst pitchers in the league at throwing the ball in the zone. Since returning, he's been one of the best. It turns out that when the righty can throw the ball in the zone, he's incredible.

Because Mey's zone rate was so low, opponents only swung 39 percent of the time during his first few months in the league. This led to all the walks that piled up and ballooned his ERA. Now, opponents are swinging 47 percent of the time, yet they're still struggling to make solid contact.

Mey runs an elite zone contact rate, which indicates he will continue this kind of success if he can continue to pound the strike zone.

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