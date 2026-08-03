Terry Francona's Trade Deadline Comments May Surprise Reds Fans

The Cincinnati Reds have looked like a completely different team since returning to action after the MLB All-Star Break.

The team's 10-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday gave them their fourth series win since returning to regular season action.

While it has been a fun turnaround for the Reds as they begin the second half of the season, Monday's trade deadline is weighing heavily on this team.

After the game, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson delivered one of the more emotional interviews he has given with the franchise, as his future looks uncertain. As for Reds manager Terry Francona, he's just thankful he doesn't have to make these tough decisions.

Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) returns to the dugout after relieving pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) in the sixth inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Friday, June 12, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

" I haven’t given it much thought," Francona told Joe Danneman after Sunday's win over the Pirates. "Whatever. I know the guys are working it, but it’s not my area and I don’t want it to be."

There's no question that the Reds have played a lot differently in the past few weeks. But that doesn't mean the front office believes that a postseason run is in the future this season.

It's easy to start believing in this team again given the talent in the starting pitching rotation and the way some of the bats have come alive. However, are they a serious contender for a playoff spot?

Cincinnati Reds left fielder JJ Bleday (22) gestures after hitting a solo home run in the third inning between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Friday, July 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the game on Sunday, the Reds sit 5.5 games out of the last Wild Card spot in the National League. With the schedule getting tougher as the team enters the most important months of the season, the front office is running out of time.

It was reported on Sunday afternoon that the Reds are open to moving JJ Bleday, Nathaniel Lowe, and Dane Myers. However, if they move any of those players, this front office is saying this season is in the can.

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (17) catches a fly out hit by Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saying goodbye is never easy. If the Reds move on from Stephenson, the team will have a tough void to fill behind the plate.

As for talents like Bleday and Myers, the Reds could hang on to guys like that given their current contracts. It may take an impressive return for the front office to really move on from the only two outfielders who have shown a sign of life on this team this season.

With the league's uncertainty heading into 2027, these next two months could be the last time we watch Reds baseball for some time. Maybe they should go all in and give the fans a season to remember.