Shea Langeliers Injury Could Impact Reds' Trade Deadline Plans

The Cincinnati Reds are in a weird spot at the trade deadline right now. They don't look like the World Series contender that fans would have hoped to see this year, as they sit well below .500 on the season. But they're still a competitive team with talent and the potential to make a late run at the postseason if they put the pieces together.

Either way, it doesn't seem like they are a threat to win the World Series this year, but that doesn't mean they should blow it up and rebuild. Instead, they could look to retool their roster by trading a few players who are on expiring contracts to get the most out of them before they leave in free agency.

One player the Reds could trade is their starting catcher, Tyler Stephenson, who sits on an expiring contract. The Reds haven't seemed to engage in any serious contract talks with Stephenson, which seems to indicate they're ready to lose him at the end of the year.

And Stephenson's trade value recently recieved a boost.

Tyler Stephenson's Trade Value Increases With Shea Lanegeliers' Injury

Jul 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson (37) reacts after hitting a one run double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers has been widely seen as one of the best catchers on the market at the trade deadline. Langeliers has been incredible this season, but he recently suffered a torn meniscus that is likely to keep him out for most of the rest of the season.

With this injury, Langeliers is completely off the market for catcher-needy teams at the deadline. As a result, Stephenson's value has received a bit of a boost. He's a hotter commodity now than he was before the injury because the supply of catchers on the market has dropped, but the demand remains the same.

There are plenty of teams that need to add catchers. The Chicago White Sox are reportedly looking to add a catcher before the deadline. The Boston Red Sox need to add a catcher, and they've already been aggressive by adding Curtis Mead in a deal with the Washington Nationals. The Los Angeles Dodgers need to add a catcher, with Will Smith struggling with injuries right now, too. Still, the New York Yankees might be the dream landing spot for the Reds catcher.

The MLB trade deadline is August 3. The Reds could move multiple players and Stephenson may be the top candidate on that list. For more on their trade deadline plans, go here.