Reds Reportedly Open to Trading Three Position Players

Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline is just over 24 hours away. The Reds are likely to be sellers, but as of this moment, they've yet to make a move.

On Sunday afternoon, a report surfaced from MLB Network's Jon Morosi that the Reds are willing to move at least one hitter from the group of JJ Bleday, Nathaniel Lowe, and Dane Myers. He added that they were also willing to move Spencer Steer before he got injured.

JJ Bleday

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be a surprise to see the Reds trade Bleday. Their outfield has been pretty bad offensively, and he's one of the few bright spots. He's also under team control for two more years. However, the argument to trade Bleday would be that you're tradng a guy that 29 teams passed on in the offseason at his highest value. Unless a team overpays, I'd most likely hold onto Bleday.

Nathaniel Lowe

Jul 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Nathaniel Lowe (31) bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds signed Nathaniel Lowe to a minor league deal in Spring Training. It felt like he was a longshot to make the roster, but as Spring Training continued, it felt like he had more and more of a chance of making it.

He did and he's had a fantastic season. As of Sunday afternoon, Lowe is hitting .267 with an OPS of .821.

However, Lowe is on an expiring deal. With that being the case, the Reds should absolutely move him and try to get something for him.

Dane Myers

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Dane Myers (17) hits a base hit in the first inning between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Reds traded prospect Ethan O'Donnell for Dane Myers in the offseason. Myers has been a nice piece for the Reds this season and has hit left-handed pitching well. He's also become a fan-favorite in Cincinnati due to always putting his body on the line in the outfield.

Myers landed on the injured list earlier this season after crashing into the outfield wall while making a spectacular catch.

Myers most likely wouldn't bring a big package back in return and he's also under team control through 2029. It feels like a team would have to overpay for the Reds to want to deal Myers.

It's interesting that the Reds have yet to make a deal, but I'd expect them to be very busy in the last 24 hours.

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