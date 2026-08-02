Tyler Stephenson's Emotional Postgame Comments Will Hit Reds Fans Hard

Major League Baseball's Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and one of the names expected to be moved is Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson.

Stephenson hit a home run in his first plate appearance as a Red and on Sunday, he went deep in the 8th inning in what could possibly be his last plate appearance wearing a Reds uniform.

After the game, Reds broadcaster Jim Day asked if he thought about what it meant when he was rounding the bases.

"Oh, man, I am going to be emotional," Stephenson said while holding back tears. "It was pretty special. I don't know. There is a lot going on."

Once Stephenson got his emotions in check, he was asked once again about the potential of being traded in the locker room.

"I don't know yet," Stephenson told Joe Danneman of Fox 19. "I am just going to enjoy it and see what happens."

Stephenson said him and his wife talked about using the off day on Monday to go around to different places they enjoy just in case he gets traded.

"I'm just ready for it to be over with."

It's hard not to love a guy like Stephenson who has given his all to the city of Cincinnati. Stephenson was selected in the 1st round (11th) of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from Kennesaw Mountain HS.

Entering Sunday, Stephenson was slashing .254/.339/.405 with 24 extra-base hits in 85 games for the Reds this season. If Stephenson is moved, he should be able to help a contender down the stretch.

JJ Bleday's Approach at the Plate Continues to Pay Off

Jul 11, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds outfielder JJ Bleday (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JJ Bleday continues to show one of the best eyes at the plate in all of Major League Baseball. According to Matt Wilkes, Bleday's 14.4% walk rate ranks ninth among all qualified MLB hitters this season, trailing only Mike Trout, Nick Kurtz, Juan Soto, Taylor Ward, James Wood, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Schwarber, and Geraldo Perdomo.

Wilkes also noted that the last Reds hitter not named Joey Votto to finish a season with a walk rate above 14% was Shin-Soo Choo, who posted a 15.7% mark in 2013.

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