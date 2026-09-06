Terry Francona Says 'You Can't Quit' on Players Like Matt McLain After Saturday's Win

It was a long Saturday night at Great American Ball Park. Rain pushed the Cincinnati Reds' matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers late into the night. In the end, it would be the Reds who would come away with a 5-3 win.

The Reds found some offensive rhythm after play resumed. Jose Trevino, Tyler Stephenson, and Matt McLain all played their parts on offense to lift the Reds to victory.

It has been a frustrating season for McLain. His numbers at the plate have not been consistent enough for the Reds to really have him in the everyday lineup. However, Terry Francona has not changed his mind on the kind of player McLain can be for this franchise.

Aug 30, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona (77) makes a pitching change against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has been battling. It’s good to see his grinding. I know his batting average isn’t what we want it to be," Francona told Charlie Goldsmith after Saturday night's win. "He has some home runs. Plays flawless defense. He’s a very good base runner. You can’t quit on guys (like that).”

McLain's home run on Saturday night was his 15th of the season and his second in five games. As we mentioned earlier, the numbers are nowhere close to where they need to be for an everyday player. But McLain has not been the kind of player to show his emotions on the field.

Aug 31, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain looks out to the field from the dugout during the game against the San Diego Padres at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Actually, McLain has been the ultimate team player this season. As injuries piled up in the outfield earlier this season, McLain was asked to play center field and did exactly that without a whisper of being annoyed by the decision.

In the grand scheme of things, the 2026 Reds' season is going to go down as a forgettable season. This team was supposed to be in the middle of a postseason race at this point in the year. Unfortunately, they're now just looking to play spoiler to the teams still in that battle.

As for what the future holds for McLain, that is still up in the air. While he has been great on the defensive side for the Reds, if the team still believes he and third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes can start the majority of the games given their offensive skill set, it may be another long summer for the Reds in 2027.

Another Chance To Prove Everyone Wrong

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Matt McLain (9) rounds the bases after a solo home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Reds will meet the Brewers one more time this weekend to close out this three-game series in Cincinnati. What better way for us all to eat a little crow than by seeing McLain go yard in his third straight game?